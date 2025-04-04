Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Auction Result Of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 27 0415 - RIKB 38 0215


2025-04-04 07:31:01
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Series RIKB 27 0415 RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 04/09/2025 04/09/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 5,031 4,630
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 100.567 / 7.680 98.600 / 6.660
Total Number of Bids Received 23 21
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,781 4,830
Total Number of Successful Bids 16 20
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 16 20
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 100.567 / 7.680 98.600 / 6.660
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 100.800 / 7.550 99.100 / 6.600
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 100.567 / 7.680 98.600 / 6.660
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 100.653 / 7.640 98.783 / 6.640
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 100.800 / 7.550 99.100 / 6.600
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 100.500 / 7.720 98.500 / 6.670
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 100.625 / 7.650 98.772 / 6.640
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 % 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.35 1.04

