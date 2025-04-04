Axsome Therapeutics Presents Positive Pivotal Phase 3 Results Of The ACCORD-2 Trial Of AXS-05 In Alzheimer’S Disease Agitation And The SYMPHONY Trial Of AXS-12 In Narcolepsy At The 2025 American Academy Of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting
People with risk factors for heart disease should not take SYMBRAVO unless a heart exam is done and shows no problem. You have higher risk for heart disease if you:
SYMBRAVO can increase the risk of potentially life-threatening bleeding, ulcers, and tears (perforation) of the esophagus (tube leading from the mouth to the stomach), stomach, and intestines that can occur anytime during use and without warning symptoms.
SYMBRAVO may cause serious allergic or skin reactions which can be life-threatening. Stop taking SYMBRAVO and get emergency help right away if you develop:
SYMBRAVO already contains an NSAID (meloxicam). Do not use SYMBRAVO with other medicines to lessen pain or fever or with other medicines for colds or sleeping problems without talking to your HCP first, because they may contain an NSAID also.
Do not take SYMBRAVO if you:
SYMBRAVO may cause serious side effects. These serious side effects include:
Medication Overuse Headaches: Some people who use too many SYMBRAVO tablets may have worse headaches. If your headaches get worse, your HCP may decide to stop your treatment with SYMBRAVO.
Stop taking SYMBRAVO and get emergency help right away if you have any of the following:
- Stomach and intestinal problems. Symptoms of gastrointestinal and colonic ischemic events may include sudden or severe stomach pains even after meals; sudden weight loss; severe nausea, vomiting, constipation, diarrhea; and bloody diarrhea. Circulation problems to legs and feet. Symptoms of peripheral vascular ischemia may include cramping and pain in your legs and hips; heaviness or tightness in leg muscles; burning, aching, numbness, tingling, or weakness in your legs, feet, or toes; cold feelings or color changes in one or both legs or feet. Serotonin syndrome. Can happen when taking SYMBRAVO with antidepressant medicines called SSRIs or SNRIs. Stop taking SYMBRAVO and call your doctor right away if you have any of the following symptoms:
- mental status changes including agitation, hallucinations, or coma fast heartbeat changes in your blood pressure increased body temperature tight muscles trouble walking
Stop taking SYMBRAVO and call your healthcare provider right away if you have any of the following symptoms:
- nausea vomiting blood more tired or weaker than usual blood in your bowel movement or it is black and sticky like tar diarrhea itching, skin rash, or blisters with fever unusual weight gain your skin or eyes look yellow indigestion or stomach pain swelling of the arms, legs, hands, or feet flu-like symptoms tenderness in your right upper side vision problems
COMMON SIDE EFFECTS
The most common side effects of SYMBRAVO include dizziness and tiredness.
These are not all the possible side effects of SYMBRAVO. Tell your doctor if you have any side effects. You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit , or call 1–800-FDA-1088.
BEFORE USING
- Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. It is important to tell your HCP if you are taking:
- Propranolol containing medicines such as Inderal® LA or Innopran® XL Aspirin or other anti-coagulants (blood thinners) Medicines to help your mood including SSRIs and SNRIs
Tell your HCP about all your medical conditions, including if you:
- have or have had heart problems, high blood pressure, chest pain, or shortness of breath have any risk factors for heart or blood vessel problems have kidney or liver problems have asthma
Review the list below with your HCP. SYMBRAVO may not be right for you if:
- take daily preventative aspirin you are pregnant or plan to become pregnant you are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed
HOW TO TAKE
- SYMBRAVO is available by prescription only. Take SYMBRAVO exactly as instructed by your HCP. The maximum daily dose of SYMBRAVO is 1 tablet. Talk to your HCP about what to do if your headache does not go away or comes back. Take SYMBRAVO for the shortest time needed. Swallow SYMBRAVO tablets whole. Do not crush, chew, or divide the tablets. SYMBRAVO can be taken with or without food. Do not give SYMBRAVO to other people. If you take too much SYMBRAVO call your poison control center at 1-800-222-1222 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room right away.
LEARN MOREFor more information about SYMBRAVO, call 866-496-2976 or visit
This summary provides basic information about SYMBRAVO but does not include all information known about this medicine. Read the information that comes with your prescription each time your prescription is filled. This information does not take the place of talking with your doctor. Be sure to talk to your doctor or other HCP about SYMBRAVO and how to take it. Your HCP is the best person to help you decide if SYMBRAVO is right for you.
SYM CON BS 01/2025
Please see full Prescribing Information , including Boxed Warning for risk of serious cardiovascular and gastrointestinal adverse events, and Medication Guide .
About AXS-05
AXS-05 (dextromethorphan-bupropion) is a novel, oral, investigational N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, sigma-1 agonist, and aminoketone CYP2D6 inhibitor under development for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) agitation and smoking cessation. AXS-05 utilizes a proprietary formulation and dose of dextromethorphan and bupropion, and Axsome's metabolic inhibition technology, to modulate the delivery of the components. The dextromethorphan component of AXS-05 is an uncompetitive NMDA receptor antagonist, also known as a glutamate receptor modulator, and a sigma-1 receptor agonist. The bupropion component of AXS-05 serves to increase the bioavailability of dextromethorphan and is a norepinephrine and dopamine reuptake inhibitor. AXS-05 is covered by a robust patent estate extending out to at least 2043. AXS-05 was granted U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation in June 2020.
About AXS-12
AXS-12 (reboxetine) is a highly selective and potent norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor and cortical dopamine modulator under development for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-12 is thought to modulate noradrenergic activity to promote maintain tone during wakefulness, and noradrenergic and cortical dopamine signaling to promote wakefulness and enhance cognition. AXS-12 has been granted U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of narcolepsy. AXS-12 is covered by issued patents providing protection to at least 2039. AXS-12 is an investigational drug product not approved by the FDA.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company leading a new era in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) conditions. We deliver scientific breakthroughs by identifying critical gaps in care and develop differentiated products with a focus on novel mechanisms of action that enable meaningful advancements in patient outcomes. Our industry-leading neuroscience portfolio includes FDA-approved treatments for major depressive disorder, excessive daytime sleepiness associated with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, and migraine, and multiple late-stage development programs addressing a broad range of serious neurological and psychiatric conditions that impact over 150 million people in the United States. Together, we are on a mission to solve some of the brain's biggest problems so patients and their loved ones can flourish. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .
Forward Looking Statements
Certain matters discussed in this press release are“forward-looking statements”. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as“predicts,”“believes,”“potential,”“continue,”“estimates,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“plans,”“intends,”“may,”“could,”“might,”“will,”“should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. In particular, the Company's statements regarding trends and potential future results are examples of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the commercial success of the Company's Sunosi®, Auvelity®, and Symbravo® products and the success of the Company's efforts to obtain any additional indication(s) with respect to solriamfetol and/or AXS-05; the Company's ability to maintain and expand payer coverage; the success, timing and cost of the Company's ongoing clinical trials and anticipated clinical trials for the Company's current product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of initiation, pace of enrollment and completion of the trials (including the Company's ability to fully fund the Company's disclosed clinical trials, which assumes no material changes to the Company's currently projected revenues or expenses), futility analyses and receipt of interim results, which are not necessarily indicative of the final results of the Company's ongoing clinical trials, and/or data readouts, and the number or type of studies or nature of results necessary to support the filing of a new drug application (“NDA”) for any of the Company's current product candidates; the Company's ability to fund additional clinical trials to continue the advancement of the Company's product candidates; the timing of and the Company's ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other regulatory authority approval of, or other action with respect to, the Company's product candidates, including statements regarding the timing of any NDA submission; the Company's ability to successfully defend its intellectual property or obtain the necessary licenses at a cost acceptable to the Company, if at all; the successful implementation of the Company's research and development programs and collaborations; the success of the Company's license agreements; the acceptance by the market of the Company's products and product candidates, if approved; the Company's anticipated capital requirements, including the amount of capital required for the commercialization of Sunosi, Auvelity, and Symbravo and for the Company's commercial launch of its other product candidates, if approved, and the potential impact on the Company's anticipated cash runway; the Company's ability to convert sales to recognized revenue and maintain a favorable gross to net sales; unforeseen circumstances or other disruptions to normal business operations arising from or related to domestic political climate, geo-political conflicts or a global pandemic and other factors, including general economic conditions and regulatory developments, not within the Company's control. The factors discussed herein could cause actual results and developments to be materially different from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstance.
Investors:
Mark Jacobson
Chief Operating Officer
(212) 332-3243
...
Media:
Darren Opland
Director, Corporate Communications
(929) 837-1065
...
