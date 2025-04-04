GXO Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call For Thursday, May 8, 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and made available at that time on .

Access information:

Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 866-682-6100

International callers: +1 862-298-0702

Conference ID: 13752119

Live webcast: investors.gxo.com

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks, until May 22, 2025, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201‐612‐7415. Use the passcode 13752119.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Investor Contact

Kristine Kubacki

+1 412-629-4089

