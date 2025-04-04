Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

GXO Schedules First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call For Thursday, May 8, 2025


2025-04-04 07:16:18
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREENWICH, Conn., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) will hold its first quarter 2025 earnings conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's results will be released after market close on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, and made available at that time on .

Access information:
Call toll-free from U.S./Canada: 866-682-6100
International callers: +1 862-298-0702
Conference ID: 13752119
Live webcast: investors.gxo.com

A replay of the conference call will be available for approximately two weeks, until May 22, 2025, by calling toll-free (from U.S./Canada) 877-660-6853; international callers dial +1 201‐612‐7415. Use the passcode 13752119.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world's largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing an inclusive, world-class workplace for more than 150,000 team members across more than 1,000 facilities totaling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world's leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Investor Contact

Kristine Kubacki
+1 412-629-4089
...


MENAFN04042025004107003653ID1109390468

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search