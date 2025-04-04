Nextcure To Present At 24Th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BELTSVILLE, Md., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer, today announced that it will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on Thursday, April 10, at 8:45 am ET.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Investors section of the company's website at . A replay of the webcast will be available after the event and archived on the website for 30 days.

NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on advancing innovative medicines that treat cancer patients that do not respond to, or have disease progression on, current therapies, through the use of differentiated mechanisms of actions including antibody-drug conjugates. We focus on advancing therapies that leverage our core strengths in understanding biological pathways and biomarkers, the interactions of cells, including in the tumor microenvironment, and the role each interaction plays in a biologic response.

