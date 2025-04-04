Travel Apps Strategic Intelligence Report 2025: Case Studies, Key Trends, Challenges, And Recommendations
This report analyzes the key theme of travel apps in the travel and tourism sector. Trave apps is taking on greater importance as travel companies look to build customer loyalty and improve customer experience. This report provides an insight into key trends, challenges, and recommendations, as well as providing concrete case studies to help the reader see examples of travel apps in action.
This report takes an in-depth look at the theme of travel apps and the impact it has on the travel and tourism industry. This report analyzes the players impacted by this theme alongside the contributing trends, negative destination trends, unintended opportunities, and trends that have emerged as a result of travel apps.
It then dives deep into an industry analysis, presenting several real-life case studies looking at how companies have responded to the impact of this theme on their operations. Recommendations are then offered for the travel sector, alongside a description of companies mentioned throughout. This report focus is on travel apps.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand the impact of travel apps on the tourism industry, using case studies to help you understand how you can adapt and understand this theme. Assess the strategies that companies are adopting to succeed in travel apps. Discover companies that are leading in the space. Analyze real-world trends created by integrating travel apps across the travel & tourism space and throughout the traveler journey.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive Summary Players Thematic Briefing Trends Technology trends Macroeconomic trends Regulatory trends Industry Analysis Market size and growth forecasts Impacts Challenges Recommendations Case studies Timeline Signals M&A trends Venture financing trends Patent trends Company filing trends Value Chain Intermediaries Transportation Lodging Destinations Travel services Companies Public companies Private companies Sector Scorecards Travel intermediaries sector scorecard Rail and road transport sector scorecard Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Accor Airbnb AirHelp American Airlines Booking Holdings British Airways Carnival Corporation Citymapper Curb easyJet Expedia Group Hilton Hopper Komoot Lyft Marriott International OYO Rooms Rome2Rio Sygic Travel Turo Uber Wanderlog
