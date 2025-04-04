Balfour Capital Group Announces Exclusive Live Event In Melbourne Australia May 1St

SWITZERLAND, YVERDON, SWITZERLAND, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Balfour Capital Group is pleased to announce a special live event taking place on May 1st, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM at the Sheraton Melbourne Hotel, located at 27 Little Collins Street, Melbourne VIC 3000.With over USD 400 million in assets under management, Balfour Capital Group continues to deliver world-class investment strategies across global markets. This exclusive, invitation-only event will bring together leading financial professionals, high-net-worth individuals, and strategic partners for an evening of insights into global investment strategies and the effective use of Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSFs) and superannuation funds.Topics to be covered include:Leveraging your SMSF for global investment opportunitiesAccessing hedge funds, private equity, and alternative investmentsHigh-yielding instruments in the Australian mortgage marketKeynote Speaker:Steve Alain Lawrence, Chief Investment Officer of Balfour Capital Group, will present a global market outlook with a special focus on the investment implications of current tariff regimes and geopolitical shifts.Featured Hosts & Guest Speakers:Hersch Oberi, Senior Wealth Advisor at Balfour Capital Group, will host the event, offering his extensive experience in global portfolio analysis.Rahul Sharma, Managing Principal at Ritz Consulting and CPA, will dive into the mechanics of SMSFs, AI-driven financial modelling, business structuring, and strategic cost management-techniques that have improved financial data accuracy by 30% and reduced reporting time by 40%.Fundstream will present opportunities in high-yielding mortgage-backed instruments within the Australian market.Who Should Attend:This event is designed for Independent Financial Advisors, Certified Public Accountants (CPAs), High-Net-Worth Individuals, and Family Offices seeking actionable strategies and exclusive insights into global wealth management and investment trends.This event is by invitation only. For more information or to request an invitation, please contact the Balfour Capital Group Melbourne office.

