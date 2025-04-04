Historic Step Under PM Modi Will Help Monitor Waqf Board Transparently: Delhi CM

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday described the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Parliament as a "historic step" taken under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it the beginning of a new era of justice and transparency in the management of Waqf properties.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill in the early hours of Friday after a heated debate, with 128 members voting in favour and 95 against. The legislation had cleared the Lok Sabha just a day earlier, following a nearly 12-hour-long discussion.

A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju made a strong case for the Bill in the Lower House, Leader of the Rajya Sabha and Union Minister J.P. Nadda spearheaded the debate in the Upper House, fiercely criticising the Opposition for their stance.

Taking to X, Chief Minister Gupta wrote, "Today is a historic day! Parliament has approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which will end decades of injustice and corruption and usher in a new beginning of justice and transparency."

She recalled the 2013 amendment to the Waqf Act and alleged that it was introduced hastily for appeasement.

"In 2013, the Waqf law was made extreme overnight for appeasement, due to which 123 VVIP properties in the Lutyens' zone of Delhi were given to the Waqf Board. This historic step under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will now monitor it transparently," she said.

Highlighting the comprehensive legislative process undertaken this time, Gupta said, "The amendment Bill introduced in 2013 was discussed for a total of five-and-a-half hours in both the Houses, while this Bill was discussed for more than 16 hours in both the Houses. The Modi government formed a joint committee in which 38 meetings were held, 113 hours of discussions took place, and 284 stakeholders were included."

She also underlined the public engagement in the process.

"Before bringing the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 to Parliament, the Modi government received about one crore online suggestions from across the country, after analysing which, this law was made, which shows that while the Modi government stands with the Muslims, the Opposition is only misleading in the name of vote bank," she stated, adding that this Bill's passage marks a "new chapter in India's development."

Emphasising the Bill's significance for good governance, she said, "It was imperative to make the Waqf Board more accountable. This Bill will ensure that Waqf properties are not misused and their benefits reach the needy. This will prove to be a historic milestone towards transparency and good governance, which will provide justice to crores of people."

The Rajya Sabha debate on the Bill began on Thursday and continued late into the night before the Bill was passed in the early hours of Friday. The legislation now awaits President Droupadi Murmu's assent before it becomes law.