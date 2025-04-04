Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 1.06 To USD 77.52 Pb


2025-04-04 07:14:51
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.06 to USD 77.52 per barrel on Thursday as opposed to USD 78.58 pb the day before, said the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Friday.
In global markets, the price of Brent crude went down by USD 4.81 to settle at USD 70.14 pb, and the price of West Texas Intermediate went down by USD 4.76 to settle at USD 66.95 pb. (end)
