Russian Army Attacks Civilians With Drones In Town, Village In Kherson Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russians attacked two residents of Kherson region with drones: A 69-year-old woman in the city of Beryslav and a 45-year-old resident of the village of Chervonyi Maiak, a man in serious condition.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration in Telegram .

“In the morning, the Russians hit a woman in Beryslav with a drone,” the report says.

As noted, the 69-year-old local resident, who was in her yard at the time of the attack, suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to her shin. An ambulance crew took the victim to the hospital in moderate condition.

The RMA also informs on Facebook that at approximately 10:30 a.m., Russians attacked a resident of the village of Chervonyi Maiak with a drone. The 45-year-old man was walking down the street when the explosives were dropped. He suffered blast trauma, contusion, shrapnel wounds to his chest and legs.

Two injured in Russian drone attack on car in

The victim is currently in hospital. His condition is assessed as serious.

The RMA released video footage of the evacuation of the wounded from the line of fire.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian troops attacked a 74-year-old man in Kherson with a drone in the morning .