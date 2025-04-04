403
UN Urges Halt To Military Operations, Full Aid Quake-Hit Myanmar
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 4 (KUNA) -- The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk stressed on Friday the need to halt all military operations and focus on assisting those impacted by the quake as well as ensuring immediate and unrestricted access to humanitarian assistance for all those in need in Myanmar.
Turk confirmed in a statement issued from Geneva that the military has carried out at least 61 attacks including strikes by aircraft and drones' artillery and paramotor, in areas affected by the earthquake.
At least 16 attacks have been reported since the military announced a temporary ceasefire taking effect on 2 April according to reports received by his Office.
The military continued operations and airstrikes after last week's deadly earthquake in central Myanmar, with some strikes reportedly launched right after the tremors, according to the UN Human Rights Office.
Turk added that reports also indicate the military has continued its conscription drive, forcibly recruiting able-bodied young people assisting the rescue efforts.
In this context, he stressed that the announcement of a pause in hostilities, by both the Myanmar military and the National Unity Government, must be followed by immediate and unrestricted access by rescue and humanitarian workers to all those in need.
The High Commissioner also expressed concern about the fate of thousands of political prisoners still arbitrarily detained in horrendous conditions and the unclear impact of the earthquake on their places of detention urging that they be released immediately.
"I hope this terrible tragedy can be a turning point for the country towards an inclusive political solution," Turk said.
The High Commissioner said military restrictions on aid access have left many hard-hit areas, like parts of Sagaing, Bago, and Shan State, without emergency help except for local efforts.
Turk said sources from the ground describe a catastrophic humanitarian situation in earthquake-hit areas especially those outside the military's control marked by an absence of relief efforts and a lack of clean water food and medicines.
He added that fear and shock have augmented the suffering of a civilian population already subjected to four years of military violence since the coup.
He further warned that the scale of the disaster has been exacerbated by an information blackout due to Internet and telecommunication shutdowns imposed by the military making it extremely difficult to contact affected communities and assess the situation.
"The humanitarian and protection needs of the civilian population must be addressed without delay and without restriction," Turk said.
"It is critical that international assistance reach the people of Myanmar through international coordination mechanisms and support the civil society and community-based networks that are playing the frontline role to provide relief on the ground."
For his part, the Head of the Myanmar team at the UN Human Rights Office James Rodehaver said at a Geneva briefing that there have been 61 military attacks since the earthquake, including 16 after the ceasefire announcement and two just this morning. (end)
