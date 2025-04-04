403
S. Korea Constitutional Court Upholds Pres. Impeachment
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 4 (KUNA) -- South Korea's Constitutional Court unanimously upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol on Friday, removing him from office over his short-lived imposition of martial law in December, Yonhap News Agency reported.
The verdict took effect immediately, requiring the country to hold a snap presidential election to pick Yoon's successor within 60 days, which many expect to fall on June 3.
The opposition-controlled National Assembly impeached Yoon in mid-December on charges of violating the Constitution and laws by declaring martial law on Dec. 3, deploying troops to the National Assembly to stop lawmakers from voting down the decree and ordering the arrest of politicians.
In a statement released by his legal team, Yoon apologized to the people for failing to live up to their expectations and thanked them for their support, "my beloved people, it was a great honor to be able to work for the Republic of Korea," he said. "I will always pray for my beloved Republic of Korea and all of you."
The case centered on whether he broke the law by engaging in five key actions: declaring martial law, writing up a martial law decree, deploying troops to the National Assembly, raiding the National Election Commission and attempting to arrest politicians.
The court recognized all of the charges, including that he did not meet the legal requirements for declaring martial law.
Acting President Han Duck-soo vowed Friday to ensure stability in national security and diplomacy following the ruling.
"As acting president, I will ensure that there is no vacuum in national security or foreign affairs, and (the country) maintains a firm and unwavering security posture," Han said in a televised national address.
Later, Han presided over an emergency meeting with Cabinet members and called for the government to continue its efforts to address key pending issues, particularly the US tariffs on South Korea. (end)
