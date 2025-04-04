Fire Alarm System Market Size Worth $58.79 Billion By 2031, At 7.4% CAGR, Globally | Exclusive Report By The Insight Partners

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global fire alarm system market is set for explosive growth with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2025–2031, it was valued at $35.86 Billion in 2024, with projections indicating a surge to $58.79 Billion by 2031. This remarkable expansion is driven by the increasing number of fire incidents.

According to a new comprehensive report from The Insight Partners, the global fire alarm system market is observing significant growth owing to an increasing number of fire incidents in the US and a rising number of safety regulations regarding fire detection and alarm systems.





The report runs an in-depth analysis of market trends, key players, and future opportunities. The Fire Alarm System Market comprises a vast array of technology, product type, and application which are expected to register strength during the coming years.





Market Overview and Growth Trajectory:

Market Growth: The fire alarm system market was valued at US$ 35.86 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 58.79 billion by 2031; it is expected to register a CAGR of 7.4% during 2025-2031.





Rising Adoption in Healthcare Industry: The adoption of fire alarm systems in the healthcare industry is proliferating, owing to the growing need to safeguard patients, comply with regulations, and improve response times during emergencies. Healthcare facilities, including hospitals, nursing homes, and surgery centers, experience a few challenges, such as accommodating bedridden patients and implementing specialized fire safety solutions. According to the data of Definitive Healthcare, LLC, there are more than 7,300 active hospitals across the US as of July 2024, and Texas, California, and Florida rank among the top three cities, accounting for 757, 514, and 361 hospitals, respectively.

In addition, various countries in North America and MEA are continuously investing in expanding the healthcare infrastructure. For instance, according to the International Trade Administration, under Vision 2030, the government of Saudi Arabia plans to invest over US$ 65 billion to develop the country's healthcare infrastructure and reorganize and privatize health services and insurance. Thus, such growing investment in the healthcare industry is expected to raise the demand for fire alarms. The industry has a high possibility of catastrophic consequences that can lead to an increased concentration of vulnerable patients in the event of a fire.





Integration with Building Management Systems: The construction of smart buildings is rising globally. Modern buildings are becoming more complicated with the need to control different technologies, which can be achieved with the integration of all of the components, such as power systems, fire systems, security systems, lighting, and others, into building management systems (BMS). With this integration, BMS can provide increased efficiency, lower operating costs, and offer a safer, more secure, and responsive building environment. It also improves reporting, information management, and decision-making by providing facility-wide insight and control, resulting in higher performance.

IoT-Based Fire Alarm and Remote Monitoring Systems: The Internet of Things (IoT) is anticipated to play a critical role in the future of fire safety. IoT fire alarm systems operate on a network of interconnected sensors and devices that communicate with one another, as well as cloud-based platforms. Various companies are providing cloud-based fire alarm systems. For instance, in September 2024, Johnson Controls announced the release of SafeLINC. This cloud-based data-hosting infrastructure allows users to remotely access and gather actionable data from the entire suite of fire alarm control panels. SafeLINC provides users with a cloud-connected gateway and a cloud application platform accessible via web browsers and native iOS and Android mobile apps. This arrangement provides real-time data collecting, analysis, and response, making fire alarms more intelligent and efficient.





Fire Alarm System Market Segmentation, Applications, Geographical Insights:



Based on technology, the fire alarm system market is bifurcated into addressable systems and conventional systems. The addressable systems segment dominated the market in 2024.

By product type, the fire alarm system market is segmented into detector type, alarm type, and control panels. Detector type is further sub-segmented into smoke detectors, heat detectors, flame detectors, and others. Similarly, alarm type is further sub-segmented into audible alarms, visual alarms, manual call-points alarms. The detector type segment dominated the market in 2024. In terms of application, the fire alarm system market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. The commercial segment dominated the market in 2024.



Key Players and Competitive Landscape:

The Fire Alarm System Market is characterized by the presence of several major players, including:



Eaton Corp Plc

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Fike Corporation

Gentex Corp

Honeywell International Inc

Napco Security Technologies Inc

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Johnson Controls International Plc

Carrier Global Corp Mircom Technologies Ltd



These companies are adopting strategies such as new product launches, joint ventures, and geographical expansion to maintain their competitive edge in the market.





Fire Alarm System Market Recent Developments and Innovations:



Honeywell launched the Morley-IAS, a compact and powerful intelligent fire alarm control panel designed to improve building and occupant safety. The new fire detection and alarm system offers a range of technically advanced functions that are easy to install and maintain. Siemens Smart Infrastructure is expanding its fire safety offering on Building X through newly launched applications and an application programming interface (API) to increase transparency, decrease response time in case of incidents, and enhance maintenance processes for service providers. Building X is a digital building platform that supports customers in digitalizing, managing, and optimizing their building operations. This leads to an enhanced user experience, increased performance, and improved sustainability. It is part of Siemens Xcelerator, an open digital business platform that enables customers to accelerate their digital transformation easier, faster, and at scale.





Conclusion:

North America is a significant region in the fire alarm system market, characterized by high awareness of fire safety and stringent government regulations. The US is the largest contributor to the market in this region due to its vast industrial base and large commercial real estate sector. The implementation of fire safety standards, such as those set by the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), plays a crucial role in driving the demand for fire alarm systems in the region. The increasing number of fire incidents and the continuous growth in infrastructure have also contributed to market expansion. In terms of market players, North America is home to leading manufacturers and suppliers of fire alarm systems, which have a strong presence across industries, including healthcare, retail, and hospitality. Overall, North America's robust regulatory environment, combined with the region's adoption of cutting-edge fire detection technologies, ensures a sustained demand for fire alarm systems in the coming years.

Europe represents a significant market for fire alarm systems, with countries such as the UK, Germany, and France leading the way in fire safety awareness and regulations. The implementation of the European Union's Building Regulations and the Fire Safety Directive mandates the installation of fire alarms in residential and commercial buildings. This regulatory framework ensures that fire alarm systems remain a priority for new constructions and existing buildings undergoing renovations. The rise of wireless and IoT-enabled fire alarms has created opportunities for smarter, more responsive systems that offer remote monitoring and diagnostics. These advancements have led to increased demand for integrated solutions that detect fires and communicate with other building systems, such as lighting, heating, and security. As more businesses and residential spaces seek automation and energy efficiency, smart fire alarms become more attractive.

The report from The Insight Partners, therefore, provides several stakeholders-including solution providers, system integrators, and end users -with valuable insights to successfully navigate this evolving market landscape and unlock new opportunities.





