SC Stays Jharkhand HC Order On Festival Power Cuts, Calls For Safety Measures

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Ranchi, April 4 (IANS) The Supreme Court has stayed the Jharkhand High Court order barring power cuts during Ram Navami and other festivals, after the state government challenged the ruling in the top court.

The Jharkhand government had argued that temporary power cuts were a necessary safety measure, as long flags carried during processions posed a risk of electric shocks. The Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL) has been routinely suspending power supply for several hours on festival days to prevent accidents.

The issue gained attention after a five-to-ten-hour power outage in Ranchi during the Sarhul festival on April 1.

A Jharkhand High Court bench of Chief Justice M.S. Ramachandra Rao and Justice Deepak Roshan took suo motu cognisance of the issue on April 3 and stayed the government's practice, questioning the lack of alternative safety measures and the hardships caused to residents.

It expressed concern about the effects of the outages on local businesses, which faced forced closures and revenue losses. Such disruptions, the High Court said not only cause inconvenience to the residents but also pose safety risks. The High Court had ordered the JBVNL not to undertake long power cuts unless absolutely necessary.

On Friday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice K.V. Viswanathan heard the state government's plea.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Jharkhand government, argued that past electrocution incidents during Ram Navami and other religious processions justified these precautionary power cuts.

After hearing the arguments, the Supreme Court ruled that power cuts should be restricted only to procession routes and kept to a minimum duration during festivals.

The top court said that essential services, including hospitals, must not be affected by the power cuts.

The Managing Director of the JBVNL must submit an undertaking ensuring compliance with these directives, the apex court said.

The Supreme Court has scheduled the next hearing for April 8.