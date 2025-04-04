March Recap: 15 Top Consumer Press Releases

Both the classic Pretzel Crust and the all-new Stuffed Pretzel Crust Pizzas are available ONLINE at participating Little Caesars locations beginning March 31. From April 7 to June 22, Pretzel Crust will be Hot-N-Ready from 4-8 pm and, along with Stuffed Pretzel Crust, available in-store and online."As we look to reorient our portfolio offerings to address white space consumer needs, the poppi brand's unique intersection with wellness and culture is a perfect addition to our portfolio," said Ram Krishnan, CEO, PepsiCo Beverages U.S. "Allison and the poppi team have built a magnetic brand that's ahead of the trends, with a loyal consumer base and a demonstrated capacity for growth."Part of Ben & Jerry's mission is to use its operations to have a positive impact on its community and the planet. This alliance will help serve up smiles by bringing a Ben & Jerry's experience to fans with outstanding reliability and performance, with the added benefit of a reduced environmental footprint.The card, featuring the patch Skenes wore on his jersey sleeve during his Major League debut and Skenes' autograph, will be proudly displayed for the community to see at the DICK'S House of Sport store in the company's and the Pirates' shared hometown of Pittsburgh, PA. Details about when the card will be on display will be announced at a later date.Taco Bell's biggest fans filled the Brooklyn Paramount Theater and tuned in online to be the first to experience the future of Taco Bell. Ashley Park set the stage, energizing the crowd before they got a front-row seat to Taco Bell's biggest surprises for 2025 - including cutting-edge products, groundbreaking partnerships, unexpected collaborations and exclusive tasting opportunities."Our customers are seeking products that increase their productivity and efficiency. With a range of options in both gas and battery, we are innovating across DEWALT's outdoor power equipment solutions to help power through demanding landscaping jobs and yield pro-level results," said Guy Dekowski, Director, Product Management for DEWALT.The Fanatics and Complex collaboration brings together two of MLB's most iconic teams: the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs, infusing Murakami's signature style across an array of exclusive products from global sports platform Fanatics, including Nike MLB t-shirts and hoodies, alongside signature pieces - official Nike Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs MLB Limited jerseys."First Alert branded products have been trusted to protect homes for 65 years, and partnering with the well-known Google Nest brand will provide an essential solution to help save lives," said Pat Tessier, Vice President of Product Development for First Alert and Honeywell Home solutions at Resideo.This exciting new product reimagines the iconic Hostess® Cupcakes that everyone knows and loves in a convenient, mini size that is perfect for busy families and snack lovers on the go.The partnership with TerraCycle ensures that old pet gear is properly recycled, contributing to a more sustainable future by giving the materials a new life. The qualifying materials will be recycled into products such as plastic lumber, plastic pallets, leather accessories, and filling for pet bedding, insulation and sports equipment.Each SOUR PATCH KIDS Glow Ups candy is layered with special edible confetti that emits a fluorescent glow when under a blacklight due to the use of turmeric extract. While turmeric powers the glow, the extract is completely flavorless, allowing the new, mouth-watering strawberry-watermelon flavor to shine through."We've seen them all over social, we've heard directly from the source, and we can confirm one undeniable truth: senior citizens love Fireball. And who are we to argue with their years of wisdom?" said Danny Suich, Global Brand Director for Fireball. "It's time to celebrate the 90+ crowd, the party royalty who never stopped turning up."The 24-piece collection features ultra-packable men's and women's apparel and accessories with rich hues of turquoise, navy, red, and yellow infuse the collection, alongside graphic prints and fluid silhouettes."Our new Mashed Potato Poppers transform a legendary KFC classic into a crunchy can't-resist bite of perfection," said Catherine Tan-Gillespie, President, KFC U.S. "And the Dunk It Bucket? Oh, it's a dream come true for sauce lovers-dip it, dunk it, drench it, do your thing. It's our first brand-new bucket in nearly a decade, and trust me, it was so worth the wait!""Wingstop ranch isn't just any dip – it's legendary. We've seen ranch fountains go viral and people cater Wingstop ranch at their weddings. But one of the biggest trends we see is fans begging us to bottle and sell our house made ranch. Now, for the first time ever, we're answering that call," said Wingstop's Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson.

For more news like this, check out all of the latest retail-related releases from PR Newswire .

Trending Topics

Among the consumer news that was distributed in March, the PR Newswire team was able spot several larger stories that highlight the trends shaping the industry.



College Basketball: While some fans' game brackets were busted, our release brackets were not as we saw dozens of press releases cross the wire in relation to the NCAA college basketball tournament in. As the official and only pizza sponsor for the tournament, Pizza Hut introduced Hutty , a second-screen companion designed to enhance every game, keep fans connected, and serve up rewards all tournament long. After an upset, everyone could use a chance to rebound and recover. Luckily, Planet Fitness took its Black Card Spa on the road . Equipped with a HydroMassageTM bed, massage chair and a CyroLounge+, the mobile Black Card Spa® will visit select cities near major basketball arenas this spring. Catch up on all the basketball releases from recent weeks. SXSW 2025: From March 7-15, the annual event highlighted the ever-evolving relationship between technology and human connections, with discussions on AI, fintech and sustainability filling up the schedule. On the AI front, GIGABYTE presented a VS AI Street Fighting Arcade and a 4K 360 VR Video Editing Workflow, showcasing the capabilities of GIGABYTE AI PCs and their role in shaping the future of creative applications. Other consumer brands like Disney , Aeroband , and Lifeway Foods made their own marks at the popular event. Check out our list of SXSW 2025 press releases .

Coming Up: In April, we've already seen a surge of fun consumer releases related to April Fool's Day and anticipate a wave of announcements tied to festival season, particularly Coachella. Plus, other big calendar events like Easter and Earth Day are sure to see their own time in the retail spotlight this month.

Do you have a retail press release to distribute in April? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.

