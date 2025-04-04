K'taka BJP Urges Action Over Party Worker’S Suicide; Warns Of Protest If Govt Fails To Respond

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, April 4 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP has urged the state government to take immediate action against those allegedly responsible for the death of BJP worker Vinay Somaiah, who died by suicide after claiming harassment and humiliation by a Congress MLA and workers.

The BJP has also warned that if the government fails to act, the party will launch a protest.

BJP state President, B.Y. Vijayendra, in a statement issued on Friday, said,“Vinay Somaiah, one of our young workers, has died by suicide in Bengaluru. The reason was the harassment he faced from the local MLA and Congress party workers. He has left a death note in this regard. It is a painful and tragic incident.”

Vijayendra alleged that BJP workers have been increasingly targeted since the Congress came to power in Karnataka.

“Our workers are continuously subjected to harassment. FIRs are being filed without valid reason, and our party members are being tortured,” he claimed.

He further added that Vinay Somaiah's death note indicated that the constant pressure led him to take the extreme step.

“I urge Home Minister G. Parameshwara to look at this issue from a humanitarian angle and to investigate whether any MLAs or other individuals were involved in this matter, and to initiate strict action.

“Justice must be served for the death of Vinay Somaiah - no matter how powerful the individuals involved may be. If the state government fails to act, the BJP will organise a massive protest. Immediate steps must be taken.”

Former Assembly Speaker K.G. Bopaiah also reacted to the development, claiming that Congress workers had been preparing to open a rowdy sheet against Vinay Somaiah.

“He was one of the active members of our social media state committee. He was creating awareness about local issues in the Madikeri district through a WhatsApp group. Even though he lived in Bengaluru, he remained connected to his roots in Somwarpet, his hometown,” Bopaiah said.

He went on to describe the chain of events that allegedly led to the police action.“There was an issue regarding a foul-smelling public toilet in the Napoklu region. A post was made in the group about it, and a photo of Congress MLA A.S. Ponnanna was shared alongside it. This prompted Congress worker Thennira Maheena to file a police complaint.”

He further cited legal guidelines, stating,“The Supreme Court has clearly ruled that in cases where the alleged offence carries a punishment of less than seven years, the police should not make an immediate arrest after an FIR is filed. Instead, they are required to issue a notice under Section 35 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act.”

“I had spoken to Vinay and encouraged him to stay strong,” Bopaiah added.“But despite this, he ended his life. Congress MLAs A.S. Ponnanna, Manthar Gowda, and Congress worker Thennira Maheena are directly responsible for Vinay's death. All three must be arrested,” he demanded.

A 35-year-old BJP worker Vinay Somaiah, who was earlier arrested on charges of making comments about Ponnanna, died by suicide on Friday.

Ponnanna serves as the Legal Advisor to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Vinay reportedly ended his life at the BJP party office in HBR Layout. According to the police, Vinay had arrived at the office on Thursday night and stayed back. He posted a death note in a WhatsApp group before hanging himself.

In his final note, he urged that his death should serve as a lesson against the lodging of politically- motivated FIRs.