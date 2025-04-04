403
Football Games For Friday, April 4, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.
Whether you're following youth tournaments, top-tier European leagues, South American domestic clashes, or women's professional football, the excitement is guaranteed.
With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.
European Top Leagues and Cups
Middle Eastern Leagues
Brazilian Domestic Leagues
Brasileirão Sub-20
1:30 AM – Eintracht Braunschweig x Paderborn – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
1:30 AM – Karlsruher x Hannover 96 – 2.Bundesliga
Channels: OneFootball
2:00 AM – Sweden x Italy – UEFA Women's Nations League
Channels: Disney+
2:30 AM – Sturm Graz x Rapid Wien – Bundesliga (Austria)
Channels: OneFootball
3:30 AM – Augsburg x Bayern Munich – Bundesliga
Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, OneFootball
3:45 AM – Genoa x Udinese – Serie A
Channels: Disney+
4:00 AM – Rayo Vallecano x Espanyol – La Liga
Channels: Disney+
4:00 AM – Blackburn Rovers x Middlesbrough – Championship
Channels: Disney+
4:00 AM – England x Belgium – UEFA Women's Nations League
Channels: ESPN 3, Disney+
4:15 AM – AVS x Estoril – Liga Portugal
Channels: Disney+
3:00 AM – Al-Hilal x Al-Nassr – Saudi Championship
Channels: BandSports, Youtube/@canalgoatbr
7:00 PM – Goiás x Amazonas – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: NO BROADCAST CONFIRMED AT THIS TIME
7:00 PM – Marília x Sertãozinho – Paulistão A3 (Semifinal Second Leg)
Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
9:00 PM – Paysandu x Athletico – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: NO BROADCAST CONFIRMED AT THIS TIME
9:00 PM – Criciúma x Operário Ferroviário – Brasileirão Série B
Channels: NO BROADCAST CONFIRMED AT THIS TIME
8:30 PM – Internacional x Juventude – Brasileirão Sub-20
Channels: Sportv
