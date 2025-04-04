Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Football Games For Friday, April 4, 2025: Match Schedule And Live Broadcast


2025-04-04 06:19:35
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Football fans are in for an action-packed day with a lineup of thrilling matches across various leagues and tournaments. From early morning kickoffs to late-night clashes, today's schedule offers something for every football enthusiast.

Whether you're following youth tournaments, top-tier European leagues, South American domestic clashes, or women's professional football, the excitement is guaranteed.

With high-stakes games and fierce rivalries on the horizon, prepare for a day full of football drama and entertainment.


European Top Leagues and Cups

  • 1:30 AM – Eintracht Braunschweig x Paderborn – 2.Bundesliga
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 1:30 AM – Karlsruher x Hannover 96 – 2.Bundesliga
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 2:00 AM – Sweden x Italy – UEFA Women's Nations League
    Channels: Disney+
  • 2:30 AM – Sturm Graz x Rapid Wien – Bundesliga (Austria)
    Channels: OneFootball
  • 3:30 AM – Augsburg x Bayern Munich – Bundesliga
    Channels: Sportv, Youtube/@canalgoatbr, OneFootball
  • 3:45 AM – Genoa x Udinese – Serie A
    Channels: Disney+
  • 4:00 AM – Rayo Vallecano x Espanyol – La Liga
    Channels: Disney+
  • 4:00 AM – Blackburn Rovers x Middlesbrough – Championship
    Channels: Disney+
  • 4:00 AM – England x Belgium – UEFA Women's Nations League
    Channels: ESPN 3, Disney+
  • 4:15 AM – AVS x Estoril – Liga Portugal
    Channels: Disney+

Middle Eastern Leagues

  • 3:00 AM – Al-Hilal x Al-Nassr – Saudi Championship
    Channels: BandSports, Youtube/@canalgoatbr

Brazilian Domestic Leagues

  • 7:00 PM – Goiás x Amazonas – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: NO BROADCAST CONFIRMED AT THIS TIME
  • 7:00 PM – Marília x Sertãozinho – Paulistão A3 (Semifinal Second Leg)
    Channels: Youtube/@paulistao
  • 9:00 PM – Paysandu x Athletico – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: NO BROADCAST CONFIRMED AT THIS TIME
  • 9:00 PM – Criciúma x Operário Ferroviário – Brasileirão Série B
    Channels: NO BROADCAST CONFIRMED AT THIS TIME

Brasileirão Sub-20

  • 8:30 PM – Internacional x Juventude – Brasileirão Sub-20
    Channels: Sportv

