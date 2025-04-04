403
Mclaren Dominates Early Sessions As Suzuka Challenges Drivers In Japanese Grand Prix
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The 2025 Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka began with intense competition and dramatic moments, setting the stage for a thrilling weekend.
The Suzuka Circuit, known for its figure-eight layout and technical challenges, continues to test drivers' precision and endurance. Friday's Free Practice 1 saw McLaren's Lando Norris overcome early balance issues to set the fastest lap at 1:28.549 on soft tires.
Norris narrowly beat Mercedes' George Russell by 0.163 seconds, while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc trailed by over four-tenths in third. Lewis Hamilton secured fourth for Ferrari, showcasing his experience at the circuit where he has won four times.
Max Verstappen, struggling with understeer, finished fifth, just ahead of his new teammate Yuki Tsunoda, who debuted for Red Bull Racing in front of his home crowd.
Free Practice 2 brought further drama as McLaren's Oscar Piastri topped the session with a time of 1:28.114. However, Alpine's Jack Doohan suffered a high-speed crash at Turn 1, causing significant damage and lengthy delays due to debris cleanup.
Despite disruptions, Piastri demonstrated McLaren's dominance, with Norris finishing second. Verstappen continued to struggle, placing eighth and reporting handling issues.
The Suzuka Circuit: A Driver Favorite
The Suzuka Circuit remains a driver favorite for its challenging layout, including the high-speed 130R and the technical S-Curves. Designed in 1962 as a Honda test track, Suzuka rewards precision and penalizes mistakes heavily.
Pirelli provided C1 (hard), C2 (medium), and C3 (soft) compounds to handle the abrasive surface and high-speed demands. McLaren leads both the Drivers' and Constructors' Championships after strong performances in Australia and China.
Norris tops the standings with 44 points, followed by Verstappen with 36 points and Russell with 35 points. McLaren holds a commanding lead in the Constructors' standings with 78 points.
The Japanese Grand Pri marks the start of Formula 1's first triple-header of the season, with Bahrain and Saudi Arabia following in April. As teams prepare for Saturday's qualifying session and Sunday's race, Suzuka promises more excitement as drivers battle for supremacy on one of Formula 1's most iconic circuits.
