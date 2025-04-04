CM Omar Led Legislative Party Meet Calls For Respecting People's Mandate In J&K

The National Conference said it wants to run the government with“love and respect” and its silence should not be construed as its“weakness”, and requested the BJP-led central government to“not push them to the wall”.

The unscheduled meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and also attended by National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, began at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary's residence at the Gupkar here.

Cabinet ministers, all MLAs of the NC, and four Congress legislators led by chief whip Nizamuddin Bhat and independents supporting the National Conference government attended the meeting.

The meeting of the alliance partners comes in the backdrop of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha ordering transfer and posting of 48 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) and also assumes significance in view of three-day scheduled visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to J-K from April 6.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now