11 Top Press Releases From March

Amidst the dangers of fake or illegitimate compounded "semaglutide," NovoCare® Pharmacy offers reliable access to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® in a once-weekly, single-dose pen.With this transaction, Momentum gains access to a broad portfolio of well-validated proteomic assays that enhance and extend their existing service offerings, enabling clients to seamlessly progress from high-throughput screening into cell-based assays, as well as to discover new targets and biomarkers.Built on the Rivian Commercial Van, the new Ben & Jerry's scoop trucks will modernize everything people love about an ice cream truck. With an impressive range of 161 miles, the Rivian Commercial Vans will allow for more events, more catering gigs, and dishing out more ice cream than ever to Ben & Jerry's and Rivian's collective fans.The newly named Solstice Advanced Materials will be a publicly traded, sustainability-focused, specialty chemicals and materials pure play. Leadership team selections include Dr. Rajeev Gautam as Chairman of the Board, David Sewell as President and CEO and Tina Pierce as CFO.A total of 52,498 applicants registered for the Match, an increase of 2,085 (4.1 percent) over last year. This year the NRMP welcomed two new specialties to the Match; Public Health and Preventive Medicine and Occupational and Environmental Medicine.Measuring only 1.38mm, about the size of a black pepper flake, the wafer chip-scale package (WCSP) for the MSPM0C1104 MCU enables designers to optimize board space in applications such as medical wearables and personal electronics, without compromising performance.The card, featuring the patch Skenes wore on his jersey sleeve during his Major League debut and Skenes' autograph, will be proudly displayed for the community to see at the DICK'S House of Sport store in the company's and the Pirates' shared hometown of Pittsburgh, PA.Hosted by Grammy and Tony nominated singer and actress Ashley Park, the immersive experience unveiled 30 new menu items in development, limited-edition merch collaborations with Siegelman Stable and Bad Birdie, celebrated the brand's biggest fans during the 'Bell Awards' and more.By combining Redfin's home search and real estate agent network with Rocket's mortgage origination and servicing capabilities, the company envisions a more seamless experience from search to close, to servicing and future transactions.Just in time for its busy spring selling season, Magic Apron is available 24/7 to assist with detailed questions for any spring product, project and beyond. Jordan Broggi, executive vice president of customer experience and president – online, said, "...whether you're staining a deck, searching for the latest grill, or sprucing up the garden for spring, Magic Apron is ready to assist with your home project needs."These changes add to the initiatives already underway at Southwest, including the forthcoming implementation of assigned seating and extra legroom options and an initial industry-standard airline partnership with Icelandair that began on February 13.

Major Tech Tradeshows: March kicked off with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona (March 3-6). Major themes this year included the next phase of 5G rollouts, connected IoT devices, practical AI deployments and game changers like quantum computing. Then, in mid-March, the NVIDIA GTC AI conference dominated headlines with top brands like Supermicro , IBM , Ansys and Cisco sharing news of their AI-based innovations.

Women's History Month : In addition to the month-long celebration of all things women, March 8 also marked International Women's Day. This year's theme – "For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment." – focused on unlocking equal rights, power and opportunities to ensure that no one is left behind. Throughout the month, brands took to PR Newswire to share their announcements, from highlighting stories of women changemakers to celebrating milestone anniversaries and championing equity in women's wellness. Even the Empire State Building took action. Basketball Madness : Brackets were filled out and fans were ready to tune in for the men's and women's college basketball tournament last month – and will keep cheering through the final games on April 7. In terms of tournament-related press releases, we saw some unexpected brands get in on the action and getting creative, including Planet Fitness bringing its mobile spas to several arenas and Dr. Scholl's celebrating sports moms . Other brands, like Kroger and ROYAL CANIN® U.S. , created brackets of their own to keep fans engaged. And just like with the Big Game, the snacks are crucial for those watching the basketball games, and fan favorites like Pizza Hut , KFC and P.F. Chang's got in on the action. Next up? Baseball season .

Coming up: In April, we'll be on the lookout for waves of press releases tied to major calendar events like Easter, Tax Day and Earth Day/Month. A new round of quarterly earnings announcements will also kick-off in April, so stay tuned.

