March Recap: 15 Top Health Press Releases
Amidst the dangers of fake or illegitimate compounded "semaglutide," NovoCare® Pharmacy offers reliable access to authentic, FDA-approved Wegovy® in a once-weekly, single-dose pen. National Resident Matching Program ® Releases the 2025 Main Residency Matc ® Results, Celebrates the Next Generation of Physician
A record number of 52,498 applicants registered for the Match (a 4.1% increase from 2024) to learn where they will begin their medical training. The Cigna Group Completes Sale of Medicare Businesses to HCSC
The transaction is not expected to disrupt coverage or service for customers, clients, providers, or brokers of the Medicare or CareAllies businesses. Pleio Unveils OLLIETM: AI That Listens, Learns, and Guides To Elevate Human Connection in Patient Medication Journeys
Powered by AI, OLLIETM analyzes conversations to deliver critical information about patient sentiment, confidence levels, and emotional barriers that impact medication adherence - a challenge that contributes to up to 69% of all medication-related hospitalizations in the U.S. Capstan Medical Achieves Milestone: World's First Robotic Catheter Mitral Valve Replacements Successfully Completed
The landmark completion is the first time a minimally invasive robotic structural heart platform has been used in clinical practice, successfully delivering a novel mitral valve into two human patients. Labcorp Announces Acquisition of Select Assets of BioReference Health's Innovative Oncology and Related Clinical Testing Services Businesses
Labcorp will acquire BioReference Health's laboratory testing businesses focused on oncology and oncology-related clinical testing services across the United States. The assets that Labcorp will be acquiring currently generate approximately $85 million to $100 million in annual revenue. Ajax Health and KKR Form New Platform to Develop System for Treating Heart Failure
The new entity, FlowMod, intends to accelerate the creation, clinical validation, and regulatory approval for a system treating heart failure, a condition that affects pumping action of the heart muscles and currently impacts 64 million people worldwide. Boston Scientific announces agreement to acquire SoniVie Ltd.
The TIVUSTM system was developed by SoniVie to treat a variety of hypertensive disorders, including renal artery denervation (RDN) for hypertension, and is expected to further expand Boston Scientific's interventional portfolio. AbbVie and Gubra Announce License Agreement to Develop an Amylin Analog for the Treatment of Obesity
The partnership marks AbbVie's entrance into the obesity field. Robert A. Michael, chief executive officer, AbbVie, said, "At AbbVie, we are focused on transforming the future of patient care in areas where significant unmet need persists." Mallinckrodt and Endo to Combine to Create a Global, Scaled, Diversified Pharmaceuticals Leader
"The combination of Mallinckrodt and Endo brings together two essential pharmaceuticals organizations to accelerate value creation for our shareholders, customers, employees, the patients we serve and our other stakeholders," said Siggi Olafsson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mallinckrodt. Abbott Receives CE Mark for its VoltTM Pulsed Field Ablation System to Treat Patients with Abnormal Heart Rhythms
Pulsed field ablation (PFA) uses high energy electrical pulses for ablation procedures that may offer benefits to targeting and treating tissue in the heart. Designed to overcome limitations of existing systems, Abbott's VoltTM PFA System provides a new therapy option for people battling heart rhythm disorders. Sun Pharma to Acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics
"We are excited to enter this transaction with Sun Pharma as the next step to bringing UNLOXCYT to cSCC [metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma] patients in need of a differentiated immunotherapy treatment option," said James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer of Checkpoint. RamSoft Partners with Alpha Nodus to Automate Prior Authorizations Using AI
This collaboration will provide RamSoft's over 750 global healthcare sites access to Alpha Nodus's AI-powered tools, including automated document processing, cost estimates, prior authorizations, and scheduling. Amgen and Kyowa Kirin Provide Top-Line Results from Rocatinlimab Phase 3 IGNITE Study in Adults with Moderate to Severe Atopic Dermatitis
The IGNITE study, which evaluated two dose strengths of rocatinlimab, met its co-primary endpoints and all key secondary endpoints, achieving statistical significance for both rocatinlimab dose strengths versus placebo. Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Acquire Chimerix, Further Diversifying Oncology Portfolio
"If approved, dordaviprone [Chimerix's lead clinical asset] has the potential to rapidly become a standard of care for a rare oncology disease and also contribute durable revenue beginning in the near-term," said Bruce Cozadd, chairman and chief executive officer, Jazz Pharmaceuticals.
For more news like this, check out all of the latest health-related releases from PR Newswire .
Trending Topics
In addition to the newsworthy headlines above, the PR Newswire team identified several trends shaping health industry news in March:
-
COVID-19 Five-Year Milestone: It may be five years since the pandemic's onset , but medical research shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to the treatment and prevention of COVID-19. Pharmaceutical companies like Soligenix and Inovio presented breakthrough findings showcasing their ongoing efforts to develop more effective booster treatments and monoclonal antibodies. Diving deeper into clinical impacts, CalciMedica reported critical data for severe COVID-19 pneumonia patients. Consumer health preparedness also remained a priority with iHealth's at-home testing making health monitoring easier than ever.
World Sleep Day: Did you snooze your alarm on World Sleep Day, March 14? If so, catch up with these dream-worthy insights. The National Sleep Foundation shed light on the critical intersection of sleep health and overall well-being . New research also highlighted a concerning statistic: 31% of Americans diagnosed with sleep apnea are not receiving treatment. Brands like Garmin and Love to Dream leveraged the awareness day to promote innovative sleep solutions, showcasing that a good night's rest isn't just a luxury, it's a necessity.
National Nutrition Month: From grocery carts to fitness apps, press releases in March were geared towards making healthy eating more accessible. Celebrating National Nutrition Month, the American Diabetes Association and Instacart simplified nutritious shopping, while MyFitnessPal revealed surprising nutritional blind spots and Eggland's Best partnered with Club Pilates. From CVS's innovative weight management program to GENYOUth's mission to secure student nutrition , we noticed nutrition awareness becoming increasingly personalized, making healthy eating less of a puzzle.
Looking ahead: April is full of must-follow awareness initiatives including World Health Day (April 7) and National Minority Health Month. April 1 also marks the beginning of National Autism Awareness Month and National Stress Awareness Month. We anticipate significant wire activity around these initiatives, with releases likely spotlighting health equity, innovative medical technologies and mental health and wellness.
Do you have a health press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
