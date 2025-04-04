Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Aker Solutions ASA: Annual, Remuneration And Corporate Governance Reports For 2024


2025-04-04 06:16:00
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

OSLO, Norway, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker Solutions today publishes its annual report, remuneration report and corporate governance report for 2024.

The reports are attached and also available on and .

Aker Solutions has also published its annual financial statements in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), available as an attachment to this release.

CONTACT:
Preben Ørbeck
investor relations
[email protected]
+47 470 10 611

Hallvard Norum
media contact
[email protected]
+47 913 80 820

The following files are available for download:

AKSO - Annual report 2024

5967007LIEEXZXG42836-2024-12-31-en

Remuneration Report 2024

Corporate Governance Report 2024

