OTT Business Messaging Markets Report 2024-2029: Infobip, Gupshup, And Twilio Revealed As Market Leaders

The "OTT Business Messaging Market: 2024-2029" report has been added tooffering.The OTT (Over the Top) Business Messaging research suite provides analysis and actionable insights into the role of OTT business messaging in enterprises' omnichannel communications strategies; enabling key stakeholders such as CPaaS (Communications Platform-as-a-Service) and OTT messaging vendors to effectively navigate this diverse and complex market. The suite covers a wide range of OTT business messaging channels, including WhatsApp, WeChat, Messenger, LINE, Telegram, Viber, KakaoTalk, and Zalo.Included is a detailed assessment of recent developments in the OTT business messaging market, such as WhatsApp's update to its pricing with the return of price per message, free service messages, and utility messages within the 24-hour customer service period, and how the growth of RCS (Rich Communication Services) business messaging will impact the OTT business messaging market. Alongside this it provides strategic recommendations and analysis of how OTT business messaging vendors can capitalise on features such as broadcast and channel messages, and click-to-chat ads.The report also provides strategic recommendations and analysis of how OTT business messaging vendors can best develop and monetise conversational AI and chatbot services, location-based messaging services, conversational commerce services, customer data platforms, and super apps.The market forecast suite includes several different options that can be purchased separately, including access to data mapping and a forecast document, a strategy and trends document detailing critical trends in the market, and strategic recommendations for monetising and developing OTT business messaging solutions and services.The research suite includes a Competitor Leaderboard, which can be purchased separately; containing analysis and market sizing for 20 leading OTT business messaging vendors, who each provide support for one or more OTT messaging channels.Collectively, the suite provides a critical tool for understanding the OTT business messaging market, which allows OTT business messaging providers, and other stakeholders, to shape their future strategies for service development and monetisation. Its unparalleled coverage makes this research suite an incredibly useful resource for charting the future of a key telecommunications market.



Market Dynamics: Insights into the key trends and opportunities within the OTT business messaging market, including the changes to WhatsApp's pricing model, the development of click-to-chat ads, the expansion of international authentication rates by WhatsApp, and the development of AI chatbots and conversational AIs. It also includes strategic recommendations and analysis of how OTT business messaging vendors can best develop strategies for monetising conversational commerce, channels and broadcast messages, customer data platforms, and super apps.

Key Takeaways & Strategic Recommendations: In-depth analysis of key development opportunities and findings within the OTT business messaging market, accompanied by strategic recommendations for OTT business messaging vendors seeking to grow their revenue and improve their offerings.

Benchmark Industry Forecasts: The suite provides five-year forecasts for the global OTT business messaging market; providing data for the total number of monthly active OTT messaging users, total number of OTT messages sent each year, total number of OTT business messages sent each year, and total revenue from OTT business messaging. This is split by the following market verticals: advertising, banking, content payment, healthcare, retail, ticketing, and other. Future Leaders' Index: Key player capability and capacity assessment for 20 OTT business messaging vendors, with market sizing and detailed analysis for each vendor's offering.

Market Data & Forecasting Report

The market-leading research suite for the OTT Business Messaging market includes access to the full set of forecast data, comprising more than 17,000 datapoints.



Total Number of Monthly Active OTT Messenger App Users

Total Number of OTT Messages Sent

Total Number of OTT Business Messages Sent

Total Revenue from OTT Business Messaging Market vertical splits are provided for the following market verticals: Advertising, Banking, Content Payment, Healthcare, Retail, Ticketing, and Other.

Interactive Forecast Excel contains the following functionality:



Statistics Analysis: Users benefit from the ability to search for specific metrics, displayed for all regions and countries across the data period. Graphs are easily modified and can be exported to the clipboard.

Country Data Tool: This tool lets users look at metrics for all regions and countries in the forecast period. Users can refine the metrics displayed via a search bar.

Country Comparison Tool: Users can select and compare specific countries. The ability to export graphs is included in this tool. What-if Analysis: Here, users can compare forecast metrics against their own assumptions, via three interactive scenarios.

Competitor Leaderboard Report

The Competitor Leaderboard included in this report provides detailed evaluation and market positioning for 20 OTT business messaging vendors. These key companies are positioned as established leaders, leading challengers, or disruptors and challengers, based on a capacity, capability, and product assessment. This includes analysis of the key advantages in the market, future development plans, and key partnerships.

The OTT business messaging Competitor Leaderboard includes the following key vendors:



