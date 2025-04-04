Int'l Jazz Day To Be Celebrated With Grand Concert

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

International Jazz Day is celebrated annually on April 30, Azernews reports. The holiday was proclaimed at the UNESCO General Conference in November 2011. Since then, it has been observed in many countries around the world, including Azerbaijan.

This year's main event in Baku will be a concert at the Heydar Aliyev Center.

The concert will feature renowned American jazz singer Charenee Wade, George Melikishvili from Georgia, and Azerbaijani jazz stars such as People's Artist Salman Gambarov & Bakustic Jazz, Honored Artists Emil Afrasiyab, Sevda Alakbarzade, Tofig Jabbarov, Ruslan Huseynov, as well as Sabina Hajiyeva, Iskandar Alasgarov, Firudin Hamidov, and Ilham Gasimov. The evening will be hosted by Honored Culture Worker Rahib Azeri.

Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day, and Milli.

<p></p>