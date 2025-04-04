France, UK Ready To Lead 'Coalition Of The Willing'

MENAFN - UkrinForm) France and the UK are ready to take on the responsibility of coordinating efforts among partners to support Ukraine and will continue working to ensure NATO's capabilities maintain peace and stability across the North Atlantic area.

The British and French foreign ministers stated this ahead of the second day of NATO foreign ministers' meeting in Brussels on Friday, according to Ukrinform.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that during last Thursday's 5th meeting of the "coalition of the willing" in Paris, partners united in support of Ukraine and entrusted President Emmanuel Macron and Prime Minister Keir Starmer with coordinating the coalition's efforts. These efforts include pressuring Russia through sanctions, using financial tools, and providing military aid to Ukraine. France also announced a EUR 2 billion military assistance package for Ukraine.

Le Drian noted that three weeks ago, Ukraine made a significant compromise by agreeing to a ceasefire without preconditions, initiated by the U.S. However, Russia has been avoiding engagement and continues to target energy infrastructure and commit other war crimes.

He said that the response to the United States, who worked hard for this ceasefire, is overdue. It should be a clear answer -- yes or no -- and it needs to be quick, Le Drian said. He added that European partners are supporting U.S. efforts and are working on scenarios for monitoring the ceasefire when it is reached.

Le Drian stressed that France and the UK, along with other partners in the "coalition of the willing," are committed to ensuring that any peace achieved in Ukraine is sustainable and long-lasting. This includes building a strong Ukrainian army, which should be the first element of any guarantees for lasting peace.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy echoed similar sentiments, emphasizing the continued close partnership between the UK and France in gathering the "coalition of the willing" to focus on achieving sustainable peace and maintaining stability in the Euro-Atlantic area. He reiterated that both countries had together provided Ukraine with long-range strike capabilities to repel Russian attacks.

Lammy also condemned Russia's actions, stating that despite opportunities for a ceasefire, Putin continues to bombard Ukraine's civilians and energy infrastructure.