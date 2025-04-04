Built By The People: Inspiring Stories Of Self-Reliant Villages In Pakistan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Around the world, there are regions where local communities, through sheer will and self-reliance, have transformed their surroundings into exemplary places to live. Fortunately, Pakistan also boasts a few such villages where residents didn't waste time lamenting government negligence or poor governance. Instead, they mobilized resources, worked in an organized manner, and turned their villages into models of development. These communities serve as a beacon of inspiration for the rest of Pakistan.

1. Tando Soomro (Sindh):

Surrounded by a ten-foot-high boundary wall built over 18 months for 14 million rupees, Tando Soomro has two security check posts, and no one is allowed to enter the village without proper identification. With a population of over 5,000, the village boasts an underground drainage system with iron grills covering the drains to prevent accidents involving pedestrians or animals.

Several local committees manage these systems. Residents contribute a portion of their income based on their financial status, with large landowners bearing a larger share. An annual village budget is prepared to address community needs.

The Asim Agriculture Farm in the village ranks among Pakistan's largest farms. Farmers with the highest yields are awarded the "Man of the Year" award. Remarkably, no incidents of robbery or major theft have occurred here. Trash bins are placed at multiple locations, and wooden safety boxes are installed on electric poles to prevent electrocution during rain. The village also has a school, computer lab, water filtration plant, hospital, and library.

2. Rasool Pur (Punjab):

Home to nearly 3,000 people, Rasool Pur boasts a 100% literacy rate and zero crime. The entire village is a non-smoking zone. It has two high schools and one primary school. A child who fails to complete high school is often not considered a contributing member of society. All women are educated, which ensures early enrollment of children in schools, usually by age 4 or 5.

The Rasool Pur Development Society collects donations to support education for underprivileged children and ensures no one drops out. Remarkably, the local police station has not registered a single case in over a century, reflecting the community's strong sense of responsibility and respect for others' rights.

3. Alampur Gondlan (Punjab):

In nearly every household, at least one resident holds dual citizenship. In the 1970s, the village's founder, Alam, facilitated the migration of residents to European countries, especially Norway. Today, the village has around 200 houses, each with at least one family member holding dual nationality.

4. Basti Tabu, Sadiqabad (Punjab):

Residents here address all issues independently without seeking government assistance. The village has a unique underground sewerage system that channels used water to agricultural fields, boosting crop productivity. People aged 16 to 49 receive special training in environmental issues and dairy farming.

5. Fato Dadu, Badin (Sindh):

The villagers paved all internal roads and built an underground drainage system on their own. A local committee oversees all matters, including sanitation. Anyone caught littering is fined. Every household contributes a fixed amount to keep the village clean and well-maintained.

6. Ehsanpur (Muzaffargarh, Punjab):

This village consists of 166 houses and operates entirely on solar energy. With no government-supplied electricity and no state attention for years, the residents set up their solar power plant on 20 acres of land.

7. Dhok Atu (Attock, Punjab):

Like Ehsanpur, Dhok Atu is also fully solar-powered, a result of residents' collective effort.

8. Villages of Tehsil Kharian (Punjab):

Known as the wealthiest villages in Pakistan, most residents of this area live abroad. The rate of emigration is so high that Kharian is often referred to as "Little Norway" due to the large number of residents settled in Norway.

9. Roshan Bhela (Kasur, Punjab):

This village rivals any small city with its wide roads, beautifully maintained parks, and public playgrounds, all developed through local initiative.

10. Pahrianwali (Punjab):

Arguably the most beautiful village in Punjab, Pahrianwali has lush orchards of kinnow oranges and bamboo flanking its roads. Spread across 1,400 acres, nearly 800 acres are dedicated to kinnow farming. Processing factories are also set up in the village, exporting kinnow products across Pakistan and abroad.

Chak No. 19, a neighboring village with about 6,000 residents, has two government schools and a mosque built through community funding. Colorful dustbins are placed throughout the village, and sanitation workers-paid by the locals-keep the area clean. Each household contributes a fixed monthly amount toward village upkeep.

To protect the bird population, residents constructed birdhouses now teeming with various species. Security cameras are installed throughout the village, along with water filtration plants. Although the government built the main roads, the community enhanced their beauty and independently constructed two additional roads. Several parks have been developed with benches for elders and decorative lighting. Tree plantations have even been carried out in the cemetery.

The village layout is such that livestock roam freely without affecting cleanliness, thanks to the residents' constant efforts in maintaining hygiene.

11. Mamukanjan (Punjab):

With a population of over 10,000, Mamukanjan has only one central mosque where all congregational prayers-including Friday and Eid-are held. A single call to prayer (azaan) from this mosque is broadcast across all loudspeakers in the area. Smoking is completely banned; no shop has sold cigarettes for the past 7 to 8 years. Even traditional wedding music and fireworks are prohibited.

The community itself maintains cleanliness, and all decisions are followed as per the instructions of the village imam. While older men are allowed to smoke hookah inside their homes, the youth have formed a welfare society to handle sanitation duties.

If a handful of people can transform their villages through hard work, honesty, and mutual cooperation, there's no reason the rest of Pakistan can't follow suit. What's needed is collective awareness, honest leadership, and a sense of individual responsibility.

By embracing principles like cleanliness, the rule of law, education, and solidarity, every street, neighborhood, and city can become organized and beautiful. Ultimately, it's about intention, commitment, and consistent effort. If every citizen does their part with sincerity, Pakistan can become a truly developed and exemplary nation.