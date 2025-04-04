Real Estate Trading Volume Exceeds Qr221m

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice during the period from March 23 to 27 reached QR 184,372,228, while the total sales contracts for the real estate bulletin for residential units during the same period reached QR 37,521,237.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of properties traded for sale included vacant lands, residential homes, apartment buildings, and residential units.

The sales operations were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Al Dhaayen, Al Wakrah, Al Khor, Al Dhakira, Umm Salal and Al Shamal, and in the areas of the Pearl, Ghar Thuaileb, Al Dafna 60, Umm Al Amad, Lusail 69 and Legtaifiya.