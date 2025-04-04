Humanoid Robot Research Report 2024: Market To Grow By Over $110 Billion - Opportunities And Strategies To 2033
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|319
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2033
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$2.37 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
|$113.89 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|47.3%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Humanoid Robot - Market Attractiveness and Macro economic Landscape
2 Table of Contents
3 List of Tables
4 List of Figures
5 Report Structure
6 Market Characteristics
6.1 General Market Definition
6.2 Summary
6.3 Humanoid Robot Market Definition and Segmentations
6.4 Market Segmentation by Component
6.4.1 Hardware
6.4.2 Software
6.5 Market Segmentation by Motion Type
6.5.1 Biped
6.5.2 Wheel Drive
6.6 Market Segmentation by Application
6.6.1 Education and Entertainment
6.6.2 Research and Space Exploration
6.6.3 Personal Assistance and Caregiving
6.6.4 Search and Rescue
6.6.5 Public Relations
6.6.6 Other Applications
7 Major Market Trends
7.1 Launch of New Humanoid Robot Innovation Centers
7.2 Revolutionizing Business Operations With Semi-Humanoid Robots
7.3 Introduction of New Humanoid Robot Series
7.4 Innovative Bio-Inspired Designs in Robotics
7.5 Showcasing Advancements in Humanoid Robotics
7.6 Introduction of Generalist Robot Technology
7.7 Collaborative Humanoid Robots Redefining Efficiency in Warehouse Operations
7.8 Strategic Investments To Accelerate AI-Powered Humanoid Robotics Innovation
- Toyota Motor Corp. Tesla Inc. UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd. Boston Dynamics Inc. Softbank Robotics Corp. Universal Robots AS Kawasaki Robotics Corporation Qihan Technology Co. Ltd. Agility Robotics Inc. Apptronik Inc. Genius Youth Shenzhen Pudu Technology Co., Ltd. Hanson Robotics Playasia Kody Technolab Limited Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Japan Railways Group SoftBank Robotics KAWADA ROBOTICS CORPORATION Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (KAIST) Mercedes-Benz Neura Robotics GmbH The Italian Institute of Technology (IIT) PAL Robotics The National Robotarium Aero Vodochody Aerospace Dictador Russian military Czech Technical University in Prague (CVUT) Sanctuary AI Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) 1X Boston Dynamics Amazon Apptronik Nuro Shadow Robot Company RoboKind RobotLAB Aldebaran Robotics United Robotics Stem Robotics Pudu Robotics Solinftec Mentee Robotics RDI Robots King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology (KACST) Akin Robotics Pal Robotics Middle East Uniccon Group First Bank of Nigeria MARSES Robotics
