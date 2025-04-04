Humanoid Robot Research Report 2024: Market To Grow By Over $110 Billion - Opportunities And Strategies To 2033

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Humanoid Robot Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the humanoid robot market and covers 2018-2023, termed the historic period, and 2023-2028, 2033F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.



The global humanoid robot market reached a value of nearly $2.37 billion in 2023, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.69% since 2018. The market is expected to grow from $2.37 billion in 2023 to $19.85 billion in 2028 at a rate of 52.91%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.81% from 2028 and reach $113.89 billion in 2033.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the increased demand for robots in the defense and security sector, rising labor costs or labor shortages, rising adoption of automated material handling in the retail sector. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period include data privacy and security concerns.

The humanoid robot market is segmented by component into hardware and software. The hardware market was the largest segment of the humanoid robot market segmented by component, accounting for 64% or $1.52 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the software segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the humanoid robot market segmented by component, at a CAGR of 54.51% during 2023-2028.

The humanoid robot market is segmented by motion type into biped and wheel drive. The wheel drive market was the largest segment of the humanoid robot market segmented by motion type, accounting for 70.2% or $1.66 billion of the total in 2023. Going forward, the biped segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the humanoid robot market segmented by motion type, at a CAGR of 54.47% during 2023-2028.

The humanoid robot market is segmented by application into education and entertainment, research and space exploration, personal assistance and caregiving, search and rescue, public relations and other applications. The personal assistance and caregiving market was the largest segment of the humanoid robot market segmented by application, accounting for 35.1% or $834.47 million of the total in 2023. Going forward, the personal assistance and caregiving segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the humanoid robot market segmented by application, at a CAGR of 56.83% during 2023-2028.

North America was the largest region in the humanoid robot market, accounting for 51% or $1.21 billion of the total in 2023. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the humanoid robot market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 56.20% and 55.65% respectively. These will be followed by the Middle East and South America, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 55.00% and 53.94% respectively.

The global humanoid robot market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up 20.5% of the total market in 2023. Toyota Motor Corp. was the largest competitor with a 5% share of the market, followed by PARK24 CO., LTD. (Puke 24 Co., Ltd.) with 4.6%, UBTECH Robotics Corp. Ltd. with 2.4%, Boston Dynamics Inc. with 2.2%, Softbank Robotics Corp. with 1.4%, Universal Robots AS with 1.3%, Kawasaki Robotics Corporation with 1.2%, Qihan Technology Co. Ltd. with 1.2%, Agility Robotics Inc. with 0.6% and Apptronik Inc. with 0.5%.

The top opportunities in the humanoid robot market segmented by component will arise in the hardware segment, which will gain $ 10.81 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the humanoid robot market segmented by motion type will arise in the wheel drive segment, which will gain $11.95 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The top opportunities in the humanoid robot market segmented by technology will arise in the personal assistance and caregiving segment, which will gain $7.08 billion of global annual sales by 2028. The humanoid robot market size will gain the most in the USA at $7.59 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the humanoid robot market include launch of new humanoid robot innovation centers, revolutionizing business operations with semi-humanoid robots, introduction of new humanoid robot series, innovative bio-inspired designs in robotics, showcasing advancements in humanoid robotics, introduction of generalist robot technology, collaborative humanoid robots redefining efficiency in warehouse operations and strategic investments to accelerate AI-powered humanoid robotics innovation.

Player-adopted strategies in the humanoid robot market include focuses on strengthening business expertise through new product developments and enhancing operational capabilities through strategic partnerships and launching new products.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the humanoid robot companies to focus on innovation centers for growth, focus on advancing semi-humanoid robot capabilities, focus on diversification of humanoid robot offerings, focus on innovative bio-inspired designs, focus on enhancing generalist robot technology, focus on advancing humanoid robots for warehouse efficiency, focus on strategic investment in AI-powered humanoid robotics, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on expanding distribution channels through partnerships, focus on competitive pricing strategies for humanoid robots, focus on targeted marketing campaigns, focus on educational content and focus on targeting personal assistance and caregiving markets.




