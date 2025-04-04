$2.75+ Trillion Plastics And Rubber Products Market Opportunities And Strategies, 2019-2024, 2029F, 2034F

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Going forward, the rising demand in the automotive industry, increasing urbanization, expanding construction and infrastructure development, global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) and government initiatives will drive the growth. Factor that could hinder the growth of the plastics and rubber products market in the future include regulatory pressures.

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics and Rubber Products Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report describes and explains the plastics and rubber products market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global plastics and rubber products market reached a value of nearly $1.5 trillion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.66% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $1.5 trillion in 2024 to $2.08 trillion in 2029 at a rate of 6.71%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% from 2029 and reach $2.78 trillion in 2034.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the economic growth in emerging markets, increased applications in aerospace and growing packaging industry. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were labor issues.

The global plastics and rubber products market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 4.51% of the total market in 2023. BASF SE was the largest competitor with a 0.63% share of the market, followed by Dow Inc with 0.63%, ExxonMobil Corporation with 0.62%, Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd with 0.49%, LG Chem Ltd with 0.44%, SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation) with 0.43%, Good Year Tire & Rubber Company with 0.40%, Bridgestone Corporation with 0.33%, Freudenberg Group with 0.29% and 3M Company with 0.24%.

The plastics and rubber products market is segmented by type into rubber products and plastic products. The plastic products market was the largest segment of the plastics and rubber products market segmented by type, accounting for 73.46% or $1.1 trillion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the plastic products segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the plastics and rubber products market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 6.84% during 2024-2029.

The plastics and rubber products market is segmented by end-user industry into automotive and transportation, electrical and electronics, packaging, construction and other end-users. The automotive and transportation market was the largest segment of the plastics and rubber products market segmented by end-user industry, accounting for 28.92% or $436.31 billion of the total in 2024. Going forward, the automotive and transportation segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the plastics and rubber products market segmented by end-user industry, at a CAGR of 7.80% during 2024-2029.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the plastics and rubber products market, accounting for 36.33% or $548.07 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the plastics and rubber products market will be Middle East and Africa where growth will be at CAGRs of 14.14% and 13.22% respectively. These will be followed by South America and Western Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.50% and 6.87% respectively.

The top opportunities in the plastics and rubber products market segmented by type will arise in the plastic products segment, which will gain $427.79 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The top opportunities in the plastics and rubber products market segmented by end-user industry will arise in the automotive and transportation segment, which will gain $192.02 billion of global annual sales by 2029. The plastics and rubber products market size will gain the most in the USA at $90.42 billion.

Market-trend-based strategies for the plastics and rubber products market include focus on development of bio-based plastics for sustainable and environmentally friendly alternatives, focus on advancements in engineered elastomer composites for enhanced performance and focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations among market players.

Player-adopted strategies in the plastics and rubber products market include focus on product launches to support film producers and converters globally and focuses on strategic partnerships to transform plastic waste into circular products producing high-performance resins.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the plastics and rubber products companies to focus on developing innovative bio-based plastic derivatives, focus on developing engineered elastomer composites, focus on plastic products for industry leadership, expand in emerging markets, focus on strategic partnerships for sustainable solutions, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions and focus on developing targeted strategies for high-growth end-users.

Major Market Trends



Development of Bio-Based Plastics for Sustainable and Environmentally Friendly Alternatives

Advancements in Engineered Elastomer Composites for Enhanced Performance Strategic Partnerships and Collaborations Among Market Players

Key Mergers and Acquisitions



Longxing Chemical Acquired China National Rubber

Mutares Acquired CIKAUTXO Rubber and Plastic Components

Azelis Acquired DBH Osthandelsgesellschaft

Valgroup Acquired Mirvi Brasil

Irelli Acquired Hevea-Tec

Trelleborg Acquired Minnesota Rubber and Plastics

Hexpol Acquired Almaak International Minnesota Rubber Acquired Primasil Silicones

Some of the major companies featured in this Plastics and Rubber Products market report include:



BASF SE

Dow Inc

ExxonMobil Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Co Ltd

LG Chem Ltd

SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)

Good Year Tire & Rubber Company

Bridgestone Corporation

Freudenberg Group

3M Company

Toray Industries Inc

Longxing Chemical

China National Rubber Corporation

CIKAUTXO Rubber & Plastic Components (Kunshan) Co Ltd

Formosa Plastics Group

Asahi Kasei Corporation

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)

Sinopec Limited

Longxing Chemical

China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina)

Zhejiang Materials Industry Group Co Ltd

Haohua Chemical Group

Continental AG

Michelin Group

Pirelli & C SpA

Matco Plastics

Primasil Silicones Ltd

Minnesota Rubber and Plastics (MRP)

Almaak International GmbH

Hexpol AB

Freudenberg Group

Trelleborg

Borealis AG

Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company

MOL Petrochemicals Plc

Grupa Azoty SA

PKN Orlen SA

SIBUR

Cabot Corporation

Minnesota Rubber & Plastics

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Stelray Plastic Products Inc

Braskem

Arlanxeo

Valgroup

Mirvi Brasil

Pirelli & C. SpA

Hevea-Tec

Dana Group

Zamil Plastic Industries Co

Universal Rubber Belt Manufacturing

Gulf Rubber Industries LLC

Aalmir Plastic Industries

Nile Plastics and Chemicals Co

Safrique International

Green Tech Plastics Machinery

General Plastics Ltd

Bidco Africa Eagle Rubber Products

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900