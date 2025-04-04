INTERX Presents 'Gen.AI SERVER' And On-Site Manufacturing Solutions At Hannover Messe

INTERX presents the features and real-world applications of its generative AI solution, GEN SERVER.

HANNOVER, LOWER SAXONY (NIEDERSACHSEN), GERMANY, April 4, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- South Korea's leading innovator in Industrial AX (AI Transformation) INTERX , hosted an open seminar on April 3, the fourth day of Hannover Messe 2025. The company showcased its latest technologies centered around its AX platform and global collaboration cases, drawing strong interest from attendees.The first session, titled“Utilizing Generative AI in the Manufacturing Industry”, introduced INTERX's generative AI solution, 'GEN SERVER'. Tailored for the manufacturing sector, GEN SERVER is designed to optimize production processes and enhance on-site operations by leveraging manufacturing-specialized data. It also provides robust data security for on-premise environments, a RAG-based architecture to minimize AI hallucinations, and prompt engineering tailored to specific domains.The second session highlighted AI Kit, a comprehensive hardware-AI integrated solution for autonomous manufacturing. It combines INTERX's core AI technologies (Recipe, Quality, Inspection, Safety) with dedicated hardware components, such as cameras, kiosks and robots. Along with real-world use cases, the session explored mobility-aware monitoring technologies and future directions in smart manufacturing.In the final session, INTERX introduced an On-device AI vision inspection camera. This device enables real-time AI-based visual analysis without data leakage, even in network-limited environments-making it a practical solution that ensures both security and operational efficiency on the factory floor.The seminar drew manufacturing professionals from around the world. Lively Q&A sessions and ongoing individual inquiries clearly reflected the growing global interest in INTERX's practical and secure AI innovations for the industrial sector.For more information about INTERX and its participation in Hannover Messe 2025, please visit their website at

