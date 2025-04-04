Gold Ore Market Report 2025: Investment Demand And Emerging Markets To Fuel Growth - Forecasts To 2029 And 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|200
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$21.17 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$29.98 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Gold Ore Market Characteristics
3. Gold Ore Market Trends and Strategies
4. Gold Ore Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, and the Recovery from COVID-19 on the Market
5. Global Gold Ore Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
5.1. Global Gold Ore PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)
5.2. Analysis of End Use Industries
5.3. Global Gold Ore Market Growth Rate Analysis
5.4. Global Gold Ore Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)
5.5. Global Gold Ore Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)
5.6. Global Gold Ore Total Addressable Market (TAM)
6. Gold Ore Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Gold Ore Market, Segmentation by Mining, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Placer Mining Hardrock Mining Other Minings
6.2. Global Gold Ore Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Cupellation Method Refining Inquartation Method Refining Miller Chlorination Process Refining Wohlwill Electrolytic Process Refining Aqua Regia Process Refining
6.3. Global Gold Ore Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Investment Jewelry Other End-Users
6.4. Global Gold Ore Market, Sub-Segmentation of Placer Mining, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Riverbed Mining Beach Mining Hydraulic Mining
6.5. Global Gold Ore Market, Sub-Segmentation of Hardrock Mining, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Underground Mining Open-Pit Mining
6.6. Global Gold Ore Market, Sub-Segmentation of Other Minings, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
- Byproduct Mining Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining (ASM)
7. Gold Ore Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Gold Ore Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Gold Ore Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2019-2024, 2024-2029F, 2034F, $ Billion
Some of the major companies featured in this Gold Ore market report include:
- Barrick Gold Corporation Newmont Mining Corporation AngloGold Ashanti Limited Kinross Gold Corporation Newcrest Mining Limited Gold Fields Limited Polyus Gold International Limited Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited Yamana Gold Inc. Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. Polymetal International plc Coeur Mining Inc. Gold Reserve Inc. Golden Star Resources Ltd. Royal Gold Inc. Sibanye-Stillwater Limited Evolution Mining Limited Northern Star Resources Limited Alamos Gold Inc. B2Gold Corp. Centerra Gold Inc. Eldorado Gold Corporation Endeavour Mining Corporation Equinox Gold Corp. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Franco-Nevada Corporation Hecla Mining Company Lundin Gold Inc. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Pan American Silver Corp. Pretium Resources Inc. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. Seabridge Gold Inc.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Gold Ore Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment