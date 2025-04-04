Gold Ore Market Report 2025: Investment Demand And Emerging Markets To Fuel Growth - Forecasts To 2029 And 2034

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gold Ore Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The gold ore market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $19.41 billion in 2024 to $21.17 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%. The gold ore market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $29.98 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%.

The growth in the historic period can be attributed to gold as a store of value, jewelry and ornamental uses, currency and financial markets, industrial applications, investment and speculation.



The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to continued investment demand, emerging market growth, government initiatives, environmental and ethical considerations, global economic conditions. Major trends in the forecast period include integration of digital technologies, strategic partnerships and mergers, government regulations and compliance, investments in infrastructure, global economic trends.

The rising demand for gold jewelry has driven the growth of the gold ore market. Gold jewelry consists of ornaments made primarily from gold. For example, in March 2024, a report from the Canadian government indicated that in 2022, gold generated a production value of $13.2 billion in Canada, mainly from Ontario and Quebec, which together accounted for 72% of the total output. Canadian mines produced 204 tonnes of gold that year, making Canada the fourth-largest gold producer in the world. Therefore, the increasing demand for gold jewelry is fueling the growth of the gold ore market.

The gold ore market is anticipated to experience growth due to the expansion of mining activities. Mining activities involve the extraction of valuable geological materials and minerals from the Earth, including gold mining, which plays a pivotal role in gold ore production. An example is the data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics in June 2023, indicating that mineral exploration expenditure reached $1.03 billion in the second quarter, reflecting a 0.8% increase from the preceding quarter. This trend highlights the growing mining activities as a significant factor driving the gold ore market.

Technological advancements are a significant trend gaining traction in the gold ore market. Companies in this sector are implementing new technologies to maintain their competitive edge. For example, in October 2022, RG Gold, a gold mining company based in Kazakhstan, inaugurated a processing plant that meets all international safety and environmental standards. This new facility utilizes carbon in pulp (CIP) technology, a method for extracting gold from ore using activated carbon. The plant has an annual processing capacity of approximately 5 million metric tons of gold-bearing ore.

Leading companies in the gold ore market are prioritizing the introduction of innovative technological solutions, including mercury detoxification technologies, to enhance their market position.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the gold ore market in 2024. The regions covered in the gold ore market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa. The countries covered in the gold ore market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Key Attributes:

