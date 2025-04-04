403
Pulsar Celebrates 2 Crore Milestone With Special Offers
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, India – Bajaj Pulsar, India's No.1 sports motorcycle brand, has reached a historic milestone of 2 crore units sold worldwide. To celebrate this achievement, Khivraj Motors is thrilled to announce special celebration prices, offering savings of up to ?5900 on the Pulsar N160.
Since its inception, the Bajaj Pulsar has redefined performance motorcycling in India, setting benchmarks in power, style, and technology. This latest milestone is a testament to the trust and love of Pulsarmaniacs across the country.
Limited-Time Celebration Offers
As a token of appreciation, Khivraj Motors invites all biking enthusiasts to take advantage of these never-before-seen special prices on the Pulsar N160, a motorcycle that combines power-packed performance, sporty styling, and advanced technology.
Why Choose the Pulsar N160?
Best-in-Class Performance: Equipped with a 164.82cc oil-cooled engine for a thrilling ride.
Dual-Channel ABS: Ensuring superior safety on all terrains.
Sporty & Aggressive Styling: A head-turner on the roads.
Comfort & Control: Designed for urban rides and long-distance touring.
Join the Celebration!
Bajaj Pulsar's journey of 2 crore riders is just the beginning! Don't miss this opportunity to own the Pulsar N160 at an unbeatable price. Visit Khivraj Motors today and become a part of the legend.
For more details, visit your nearest Khivraj Bajaj showroom or contact us today!
