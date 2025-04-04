403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
The Energy And Climate Tech Pavilion Showcases India's Innovation Power On Inaugural Day Of Startup Mahakumbh
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, April 3, 2025: Startup Mahakumbh commenced today, bringing together entrepreneurs, investors, policymakers, and industry leaders to propel India's startup ecosystem forward. The opening day featured thought-provoking discussions, insightful masterclasses, and key initiative launches aimed at revolutionizing India's energy and climate tech sector.
A key highlight was the Inaugural Plenary Session: Defining the Next Decade of Climate Tech Investing: What Has Worked and What Will Be New? Moderated by Arpit Agarwal (Investment Partner, Blume Ventures), the panel featured top investors, including, Swapna Gupta (Partner, Avaana Capital), and Chirantan Patnaik (Director, Venture Capital, British International Investment). The discussion explored key investment trends, emphasizing price parity, regulatory support, and deep tech specialization as critical success factors.
Swapna Gupta, Partner, Avaana Capital underscored the need for specialized funds in deep tech and sustainability. While the last few years have seen innovations around renewables and electric mobility, she emphasized the importance of developing cutting edge technologies in other frontiers like sustainable materials, circular economy and energy security. Chirantan Patnaik, Director, Venture Capital, British International Investment, highlighted, price competitiveness as essential for mass adoption, while Arpit Agarwal, Investment Partner, Blume Ventures, "stressed strong policy frameworks to scale innovations.
The Energy and Climate Tech Pavilion hosted another key panel: New Technologies Enabling Emission Reduction in Buildings, chaired by Sriram Kuchimanchi (Founder & CEO, Smarter Dharma). Panelists included Arjun P Gupta (Smart Joules Pvt. Ltd.), Dev Bhise (Q Gen-Next Sustainable Technologies), Prof. Shashank Bishnoi (IIT Delhi), and Anurag Sinha (Executive Director, Technical, Engineers India Limited). The discussions centered on energy-efficient technologies, smart building solutions, and urban carbon reduction strategies.
Sriram Kuchimanchi noted that India's rapid urbanization will see buildings consuming nearly 40% of energy, making sustainable design crucial. Anurag Sinha observed that clients now demand higher sustainability ratings beyond government mandates. Prof. Shashank Bishnoi highlighted embodied carbon challenges in cement and steel, while Arjun P Gupta pointed out cooling as India's largest residential energy use. Dev Bhise advocated for high-heat reflectivity materials to curb rising cooling demands.
The pavilion also showcased 45 startups, presenting groundbreaking sustainability solutions. Among the standout innovations, Lambert Technovation unveiled India's first default primary treatment reactor for effluent and sewage, offering a modular, chemical-free wastewater treatment system. SatiQ Concrete Manufacturer, incubated at IIT Madras, introduced custom-made concrete solutions designed to lower construction emissions. UrjanovaC, a Mumbai-based startup, showcased its aqueous-based CO2 capture technology that leverages industrial wastewater or seawater to remove carbon dioxide and convert it into stable mineral carbonates.
A critical discussion on Critical Infrastructure Development for Increased Renewable Adoption moderated by Saurabh Kumar (Vice President-India, The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet) featured panelists such as, Dr. Harsh V Sethi (Founder & CEO, TriNano Technologies), Ayush Misra (CEO & Co-Founder, AmpereHour Energy), Sujit Nair (CEO & Co-Founder, FIDE), and Dr. Umish Srivastva (Executive Director, TP&F, IOCL). The session addressed India's need for domestic manufacturing of renewable energy components to reduce import dependency and scale innovation effectively.
Dr. Umish Srivastva emphasized that India must develop infrastructure to manufacture essential components for a sustainable energy ecosystem. Harsh V Sethi noted that without robust infrastructure, large-scale reliance on renewable energy would remain challenging. Ayush Misra highlighted the urgency of accelerating implementation to meet India's ambitious 500-gigawatt renewable energy production target, while Sujit Nair stressed that fostering an environment of rapid innovation is key to achieving scalability in renewable energy production.
As Day 1 concluded, the enthusiasm and engagement set a high benchmark for the days ahead. With more impactful discussions, networking opportunities, and major announcements expected, Day 2 promises to be equally dynamic.
A key highlight was the Inaugural Plenary Session: Defining the Next Decade of Climate Tech Investing: What Has Worked and What Will Be New? Moderated by Arpit Agarwal (Investment Partner, Blume Ventures), the panel featured top investors, including, Swapna Gupta (Partner, Avaana Capital), and Chirantan Patnaik (Director, Venture Capital, British International Investment). The discussion explored key investment trends, emphasizing price parity, regulatory support, and deep tech specialization as critical success factors.
Swapna Gupta, Partner, Avaana Capital underscored the need for specialized funds in deep tech and sustainability. While the last few years have seen innovations around renewables and electric mobility, she emphasized the importance of developing cutting edge technologies in other frontiers like sustainable materials, circular economy and energy security. Chirantan Patnaik, Director, Venture Capital, British International Investment, highlighted, price competitiveness as essential for mass adoption, while Arpit Agarwal, Investment Partner, Blume Ventures, "stressed strong policy frameworks to scale innovations.
The Energy and Climate Tech Pavilion hosted another key panel: New Technologies Enabling Emission Reduction in Buildings, chaired by Sriram Kuchimanchi (Founder & CEO, Smarter Dharma). Panelists included Arjun P Gupta (Smart Joules Pvt. Ltd.), Dev Bhise (Q Gen-Next Sustainable Technologies), Prof. Shashank Bishnoi (IIT Delhi), and Anurag Sinha (Executive Director, Technical, Engineers India Limited). The discussions centered on energy-efficient technologies, smart building solutions, and urban carbon reduction strategies.
Sriram Kuchimanchi noted that India's rapid urbanization will see buildings consuming nearly 40% of energy, making sustainable design crucial. Anurag Sinha observed that clients now demand higher sustainability ratings beyond government mandates. Prof. Shashank Bishnoi highlighted embodied carbon challenges in cement and steel, while Arjun P Gupta pointed out cooling as India's largest residential energy use. Dev Bhise advocated for high-heat reflectivity materials to curb rising cooling demands.
The pavilion also showcased 45 startups, presenting groundbreaking sustainability solutions. Among the standout innovations, Lambert Technovation unveiled India's first default primary treatment reactor for effluent and sewage, offering a modular, chemical-free wastewater treatment system. SatiQ Concrete Manufacturer, incubated at IIT Madras, introduced custom-made concrete solutions designed to lower construction emissions. UrjanovaC, a Mumbai-based startup, showcased its aqueous-based CO2 capture technology that leverages industrial wastewater or seawater to remove carbon dioxide and convert it into stable mineral carbonates.
A critical discussion on Critical Infrastructure Development for Increased Renewable Adoption moderated by Saurabh Kumar (Vice President-India, The Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet) featured panelists such as, Dr. Harsh V Sethi (Founder & CEO, TriNano Technologies), Ayush Misra (CEO & Co-Founder, AmpereHour Energy), Sujit Nair (CEO & Co-Founder, FIDE), and Dr. Umish Srivastva (Executive Director, TP&F, IOCL). The session addressed India's need for domestic manufacturing of renewable energy components to reduce import dependency and scale innovation effectively.
Dr. Umish Srivastva emphasized that India must develop infrastructure to manufacture essential components for a sustainable energy ecosystem. Harsh V Sethi noted that without robust infrastructure, large-scale reliance on renewable energy would remain challenging. Ayush Misra highlighted the urgency of accelerating implementation to meet India's ambitious 500-gigawatt renewable energy production target, while Sujit Nair stressed that fostering an environment of rapid innovation is key to achieving scalability in renewable energy production.
As Day 1 concluded, the enthusiasm and engagement set a high benchmark for the days ahead. With more impactful discussions, networking opportunities, and major announcements expected, Day 2 promises to be equally dynamic.
Company :-MSL Group
User :- Adarsh Mishra
Email :...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment