Car Dealership, Parking Lot Affected In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A civilian was injured in a drone strike in Kyiv region's Brovary district, which also caused a fire in a car dealership and a parking lot.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

The injured man was hospitalized with leg and neck injuries.

"Four trucks and a passenger car caught fire in the parking lot. The fire has been put out," the administration noted.

In addition, a car dealership building caught fire from a down drone debris. According to tentative reports, five cars were damaged. The fire has also been extinguished.

"More details will be provided later," the officials wrote.

As reported, during the attack by Russian drones, air defense forces were activated in Kyiv and the region.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service