Car Dealership, Parking Lot Affected In Russian Drone Attack On Kyiv Region
That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.
The injured man was hospitalized with leg and neck injuries.
"Four trucks and a passenger car caught fire in the parking lot. The fire has been put out," the administration noted.Read also: Ukraine downs 28 Russian drones , seven decoy UAVs cause no damage
In addition, a car dealership building caught fire from a down drone debris. According to tentative reports, five cars were damaged. The fire has also been extinguished.
"More details will be provided later," the officials wrote.
As reported, during the attack by Russian drones, air defense forces were activated in Kyiv and the region.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment