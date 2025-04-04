Ukrainian Team Wins Special Prize At NATO Hackathon

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The XV NATO Innovation Challenge hackathon, dedicated to finding effective solutions to counter guided and glide aerial bombs, has wrapped up in Poland at the JATEC base, where the Ukrainian team received a special prize.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense , Ukrinform saw.

"Countering enemy air raids remains one of the main tasks. The ideas proposed by the teams have prospects for solving this problem. We will cooperate, test and trial the selected technologies," Deputy Minister of Defense Valery Churkin said, commenting on the results of the hackathon.

The event was organized by the NATO Innovation Hub and JATEC. The hackathon also collected pitches from 40 teams, 13 of which reached the finals based on the selection results.

The winner is the French company Alta Ares, which presented the project of "Embedded Artificial Intelligence for Recognition, Detection and Identification", the runner-up were Tytan Technologies GmbH (Germany) with a comprehensive high-tech solution for intercepting air targets, and the third place went to the French team ATREYD for an innovative approach to detecting and predicting the trajectory of air targets and the method for intercepting them. A separate prize was granted to the Ukrainian team with the electronic warfare project.

For further developing the selected solutions, NATO expert institutions will be involved, which will analyze the proposed technologies. The next step is their testing and verification in combat use to confirm or refute the announced capabilities.

The Ministry of Defense emphasized that the final result of the research should be the transfer of solutions to Ukraine and further conclusion of contracts with producers that will prove the effectiveness of their products and technologies.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, NATO for the first time allowed developers and researchers from Ukraine to participate in the NATO Innovation Challenge, a hackathon aimed at addressing shared threats facing the Allies.

