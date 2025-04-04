Trump's Entourage Warns Him Against Calling Putin Until Russia Ceases Fire In Ukraine Media

MENAFN - UkrinForm) U.S. administration officials have warned President Trump against personal communication with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin until the Kremlin's leader agrees to observe the ceasefire in Ukraine.

That's according to NBC News , Ukrinform reports.

U.S. administration officials are warning that Trump may unexpectedly decide to call Putin. However, according to them, he was advised that the call would not be a really good idea until Putin confirms to the White House he agrees to a complete ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war, the report says.

It is noted that as of Thursday, no phone call between Trump and Putin has been scheduled.

says happy with cooperation with Ukraine, Russia in peace proces

In this context, NBC recalled that in a Sunday interview, Trump said he intended to talk to Putin later this week.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kirill Dmitriev, a special representative of the Russian President, held a series of meetings with members of the U.S. administration and American lawmakers on U.S. soil after sanctions were temporarily lifted off the official for him to be able to cross into country. It is not yet clear whether he met with Donald Trump. This is the first visit by a Russian official to the United States since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.