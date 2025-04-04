Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Trump's Entourage Warns Him Against Calling Putin Until Russia Ceases Fire In Ukraine Media

Trump's Entourage Warns Him Against Calling Putin Until Russia Ceases Fire In Ukraine Media


2025-04-04 05:08:15
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. administration officials have warned President Trump against personal communication with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin until the Kremlin's leader agrees to observe the ceasefire in Ukraine.

That's according to NBC News , Ukrinform reports.

U.S. administration officials are warning that Trump may unexpectedly decide to call Putin. However, according to them, he was advised that the call would not be a really good idea until Putin confirms to the White House he agrees to a complete ceasefire in the Russo-Ukrainian war, the report says.

It is noted that as of Thursday, no phone call between Trump and Putin has been scheduled.

Read also: Trump says happy with cooperation with Ukraine, Russia in peace proces

In this context, NBC recalled that in a Sunday interview, Trump said he intended to talk to Putin later this week.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Kirill Dmitriev, a special representative of the Russian President, held a series of meetings with members of the U.S. administration and American lawmakers on U.S. soil after sanctions were temporarily lifted off the official for him to be able to cross into country. It is not yet clear whether he met with Donald Trump. This is the first visit by a Russian official to the United States since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

MENAFN04042025000193011044ID1109390115

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search