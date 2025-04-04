Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Car Explosion In Dnipropetrovsk Region Injures Local Official, His Wife

Car Explosion In Dnipropetrovsk Region Injures Local Official, His Wife


2025-04-04 05:08:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A local official and his wife were injured following a car explosion in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region.

The regional police reported the incident on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The explosion was reported at around 07:40 on April 4.

The vehicle's driver -- a local government official -- and his wife sustained injuries in the blast.



 Read also: Explosion at Kyiv market claims two lives

Law enforcement and emergency services responded to the scene, including First Deputy Chief of the National Police and Head of the Main Investigative Department, Maksym Tsutskiridze, along with officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities are currently working to establish the legal classification of the incident and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion.

Photo credit: Ukraine's National Police

MENAFN04042025000193011044ID1109390110

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search