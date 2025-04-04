Car Explosion In Dnipropetrovsk Region Injures Local Official, His Wife
The regional police reported the incident on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
The explosion was reported at around 07:40 on April 4.
The vehicle's driver -- a local government official -- and his wife sustained injuries in the blast.
Law enforcement and emergency services responded to the scene, including First Deputy Chief of the National Police and Head of the Main Investigative Department, Maksym Tsutskiridze, along with officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities are currently working to establish the legal classification of the incident and are investigating the circumstances surrounding the explosion.
Photo credit: Ukraine's National Police
