Azerbaijan Doubles Gas Exports To Europe, Eyes Southern Gas Corridor Expansion

Azerbaijan's gas exports to Europe have doubled, reaching 14 billion cubic meters.

Azernews reports that Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov made this announcement during his speech at the 11th meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and the 3rd meeting of the Green Energy Advisory Council.

He emphasized the need for rapid development of Azerbaijan's production projects, expansion of pipeline transportation capacity, and the construction of a centralized compressor station.

Shahbazov also highlighted the potential for long-term gas contracts between Azerbaijan and European consumers, which would offer a key guarantee for the European Union. He stressed that expanding the Southern Gas Corridor would significantly enhance Europe's energy security, and with strong cooperation among Azerbaijan, the EU, energy companies, and regional partners, the corridor could reach a new level.