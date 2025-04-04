BWY Celebrates 60 Years With Yoga Festivals Across Britain

MENAFN - Pressat) The British Wheel of Yoga (BWY) is marking its 60anniversary with an online Summer Solstice festival on Friday 20 June - part of a series of events taking place across Britain throughout 2025.

The day-long online celebration brings together four renowned yoga practitioners, each offering a unique approach to yoga's timeless practices and their relevance in the modern world.

Vinayachandra Banavathy, Director of the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems at Chanakya University in India, will open the festival with a deep exploration of pranayama (breathwork) and meditation. Annie Cryar from Teaching Yoga Naturally will present a unique fusion of yoga, shiastsu and qigong. Anatomical expert Gary Carter will offer insights into movement and anatomical awareness, while BWY Diploma Course Tutor Hana Saotome will conclude the event with an uplifting Summer Solstice vinyasa flow.

BWY members across Britain are joining in the festivities, hosting local events from Tyne & Wear to the South Coast and the Welsh hills. These community gatherings welcome yoga practitioners of all levels, offering opportunities to connect, practice and share in the joy of yoga.

The 60th anniversary celebrations reflect BWY's longstanding commitment to inclusivity and accessibility, staying true to the vision of its founder, Wilfred Clark. What began in 1965 as a small, three-person team has grown into Britain's largest yoga membership charity, enriching the lives of countless practitioners across generations.

Diana O'Reilly, Chair of BWY, said: "We're incredibly proud to celebrate 60 years of bringing yoga's transformative benefits to communities across Britain. Our Summer Solstice festival embodies what BWY has always stood for-bringing together diverse traditions and approaches while making yoga accessible to everyone. We're honouring our heritage while looking ahead to the future of yoga in Britain, connecting practitioners both online and in local communities during this special year of celebration."

For full details on all local and national celebrations, including booking links, visit the BWY website.