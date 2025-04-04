Embark On An Unforgettable Mountain Escape This Easter At JA Hatta Fort Hotel

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

Dubai, UAE (April 2025): Discover a truly extraordinary escape this Easter at JA Hatta Fort Hotel, where an exciting array of engaging experiences await. Offering something for the entire extended family to get involved in, guests can partake in an adventurous Easter Egg Hunt with exciting prizes and wholesome Easter brunches alongside a whole host of incredible additional activities, ensuring a weekend of fun, relaxation, and indulgence.

Nestled amidst breathtaking landscapes, JA Hatta Fort Hotel offers the perfect getaway from the city's hustle and bustle. Known for its scenic beauty, outdoor adventure activities, and warm hospitality, the resort is an oasis of tranquillity where guests can immerse themselves in nature while enjoying luxurious accommodations and curated experiences. At this engaging destination, families and friends can celebrate the season in the heart of the Hajar Mountains while letting the resort's welcoming team take care of your every need.

The Great Easter Egg Hunt

Embark on an exhilarating Easter adventure at JA Hatta Fort Hotel's Great Easter Egg Hunt! Families will follow clues left by the Easter Bunny, collecting stamps at five interactive stations spread across the resort. Those who unlock these coveted Golden Eggs stand a chance to win incredible prizes, including a Grand Family Staycation, while all participants will receive special vouchers, including complimentary meals, activity passes, spa treatments, and even free-night stays. Ideal for those staying at the resort or dining at the Easter Brunch, there promises to be endless fun and plenty of delightful surprises.

When: Saturday, April 19th from 10am to 5pm

What: Interactive Easter Egg Hunt with grand prizes

Where: Palm Tree Garden

Prizes: Over 200 vouchers for discounts and complimentary experiences, alongside a Grand Prize of a two-night family staycation

Easter Brunches

This Easter, JA Hatta Fort Hotel reinvents the traditional brunch with a wholesome twist, featuring locally sourced ingredients and fresh, farm-to-table delights. Guests can indulge in special Easter-themed delicacies, from Hatta Honey & Hibiscus Cured Salmon to herb-infused desserts crafted with ingredients from the hotel's own garden. A highlight of the spread includes a vibrant salad station featuring fresh produce, including strawberries from Hatta's own strawberry farm.

Saturday, April 19th

Enjoy a delightful Easter Brunch in the serene Palm Tree Garden, offering a lavish buffet with live cooking stations and festive specialities.

When: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM

Where: Palm Tree Garden

Offer: Brunch buffet

Price: Soft drink package for AED 175 per person; House beverage package for AED 275 per person; AED 90 for kids aged 7 to 12

Sunday, April 20th

Diners can relish a relaxed and upgraded BBQ lunch buffet featuring delicious grilled specialities, fresh salads, and delightful desserts, allowing you to celebrate Easter in the most delicious way.

When: 12:30 PM to 4:00 PM

Where: Gazebo

Offer: Upgraded BBQ lunch buffet

Price: AED 125 per person, AED 60 for kids aged 7 to 12

'Hatta Calling' Easter Stay Offer

Escape to the mountains this Easter with the 'Hatta Calling' stay offer, designed for those seeking an opportunity to relax and immerse themselves in nature while enjoying exclusive discounts. Guests can enjoy 20% off the best available rates, 20% off all dining and beverage experiences, and 20% off all activities, including thrilling experiences with partner adventure providers such as Hatta Outdoor, Hubbers, and Hatta Flow.

On April 19th, guests staying at the resort can take part in a fun-filled schedule of Easter-themed activities designed for the whole family, from pony rides to an interactive bunny experience and a magical outdoor Easter movie night. With a jam-packed itinerary to keep guests of all ages entertained, this truly is the best place to celebrate the occasion.

When: Saturday, April 19th

Offer: 20% off the best available rates, 20% off dining & beverages, and 20% off activities

Activity Schedule:

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM Pony Rides – Main Lawn Area

10:00 AM – 10:30 AM Classic Easter Egg Hunt – Reception Entrance

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM Kid's Easter Hour – The Rock Pool

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Carnival Games – Lawn Area

12:30 PM – 4:00 PM Easter Brunch – Restaurant Outlets

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Interact with the Bunnies Experience – Animal Enclosures

2:00 PM Visit from the Easter Bunny – Restaurant Outlets & Lawn Area

3:00 PM – 3:30 PM Easter Games – Lawn Area

3:00 PM – 4:30 PM Pony Rides – Main Lawn Area

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM Kid's Easter Hour – The Rock Pool

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM Kite Flying – Main Lawn Area

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM Easter Movie Night – The Rock Pool