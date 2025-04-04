403
Gold Retreats From Record High As Markets Digest Trump Tariffs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Gold prices settled at $3,101.31 on Friday morning, dropping 0.24% from the previous close as traders assessed the impact of new U.S. tariff policies. The precious metal experienced extreme volatility over the past 24 hours, according to the latest NYMEX trading data.
Gold surged to an unprecedented high of $3,167.57 on Thursday after President Trump announced sweeping import tariffs. The metal later retreated sharply, briefly touching $3,060 before stabilizing around current levels.
Trump's policy shift includes a 10% baseline tariff on all U.S. imports and higher rates targeting specific trading partners. The announcement triggered immediate flight to safety assets before a broader market correction emerged.
The NYMEX chart reveals a clear picture of the dramatic price action. Gold prices moved sideways in early April trading before the explosive upward movement on April 3rd. The subsequent selloff pushed prices below several technical support levels.
Market experts attribute the pullback to profit-taking and forced liquidations. Traders needed to cover margin calls in other markets following the tariff-induced volatility.
This technical selling pressure overwhelmed the fundamental factors supporting gold. The price action shows gold now trading below its short-term moving averages.
Gold Holds Ground Amid Market Volatility
Technical indicators suggest potential near-term weakness despite the strong underlying fundamentals. Support levels have formed around $3,090, with resistance at $3,110-3,120.
Asian markets maintained active gold trading despite holidays in China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan. Spot prices held relatively steady around $3,112 per ounce in early Asian hours before the current pullback.
Indian markets displayed resilience with 24-carat gold priced at Rs 93,390 per 10 grams. Turkish markets showed significant strength with prices starting at ₺3,838 per gram on April 3.
Fundamental factors supporting gold remain firmly intact. Central banks continue aggressive purchasing while geopolitical tensions escalate. The dollar's weakness since January provides additional tailwinds for the precious metal.
Market forecasts remain bullish despite the current pullback. Major financial institutions including HSBC, UBS, and Goldman Sachs have raised their price targets. Some analysts project gold could reach $3,500 per ounce this year.
Traders now await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's scheduled speech later today. His comments could provide crucial insights into potential monetary policy responses to the changing economic landscape.
The tariff-induced volatility represents yet another chapter in gold's enduring appeal during economic uncertainty. Despite short-term fluctuations, the metal continues to demonstrate its fundamental role as a store of value.
