Performance Apparel Market Developments And Innovations Report, Q1 2025

This report provides information on the latest developments in: accessories; base-layer garments; flame resistant (FR) fabrics; footwear components; insulation materials; laminate fabrics; odour control technologies; and recycling technologies.

Key Topics Covered:

SUMMARY

ACCESSORIES



Performance apparel brand Graphene X and biomaterials company Modern Meadow have collaborated in the development of high performance gloves

Bio-Tex Graphthermal

BASE-LAYER GARMENTS

Sportswear brand Odlo is collaborating with recycling pioneer DePoly in the development of a prototype base-layer garment containing recycled polyester

FLAME RESISTANT (FR) FABRICS



Milliken & Company has developed a flame resistant fabric which is free from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) for use in the manufacture of turnout gear

FOOTWEAR COMPONENTS

Cirql in Vietnam has developed a unique midsole foam which is biodegradable and compostable

INSULATION MATERIALS

Teijin Frontier has developed a lightweight polyester fibre called Octair which represents an alternative to down and feathers in insulation materials

LAMINATE FABRICS

Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies has developed a three-layer laminate fabric for technical outdoor apparel applications

ODOUR CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES



Microban International has developed a groundbreaking anti-odour finish which can be applied to synthetic materials for textiles and apparel applications Odour control technologies provider Polygiene and auxiliary chemicals producer Officina+39 have collaborated in the development of a range of pigments which have antimicrobial properties

RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES

Samsara Eco has developed a new recycling technology which is capable of breaking down nylon 6 into its original chemical building blocks for use in making new nylon 6 polymer

