Performance Apparel Market Developments And Innovations Report, Q1 2025

This report provides information on the latest developments in: accessories; base-layer garments; flame resistant (FR) fabrics; footwear components; insulation materials; laminate fabrics; odour control technologies; and recycling technologies.
Furthermore, it includes news from the following innovative brands, companies and other organisations: Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies; Cirql; DePoly; Graphene X; Microban International; Milliken & Company; Modern Meadow; Odlo; Officina +39; Polygiene; Samsara Eco; and Teijin Frontier.
Key Topics Covered:
SUMMARY
ACCESSORIES
- Performance apparel brand Graphene X and biomaterials company Modern Meadow have collaborated in the development of high performance gloves Bio-Tex Graphthermal
BASE-LAYER GARMENTS
- Sportswear brand Odlo is collaborating with recycling pioneer DePoly in the development of a prototype base-layer garment containing recycled polyester
FLAME RESISTANT (FR) FABRICS
- Milliken & Company has developed a flame resistant fabric which is free from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFASs) for use in the manufacture of turnout gear
FOOTWEAR COMPONENTS
- Cirql in Vietnam has developed a unique midsole foam which is biodegradable and compostable
INSULATION MATERIALS
- Teijin Frontier has developed a lightweight polyester fibre called Octair which represents an alternative to down and feathers in insulation materials
LAMINATE FABRICS
- Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies has developed a three-layer laminate fabric for technical outdoor apparel applications
ODOUR CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES
- Microban International has developed a groundbreaking anti-odour finish which can be applied to synthetic materials for textiles and apparel applications Odour control technologies provider Polygiene and auxiliary chemicals producer Officina+39 have collaborated in the development of a range of pigments which have antimicrobial properties
RECYCLING TECHNOLOGIES
- Samsara Eco has developed a new recycling technology which is capable of breaking down nylon 6 into its original chemical building blocks for use in making new nylon 6 polymer
Companies Featured
- Chargeurs PCC Fashion Technologies Cirql DePoly Graphene X Microban International Milliken & Company Modern Meadow Odlo Officina +39 Polygiene Samsara Eco Teijin Frontier
