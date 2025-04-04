Lalu Yadav's Dream Fulfilled: BJP's Swipe Over Waqf Bill Approval By Parliament

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 4 (IANS) Bihar BJP President, Dilip Jaiswal, on Friday took a swipe at former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav and said that the NDA government has fulfilled the long-standing dream of the RJD chief. This remark came after both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 following marathon debates.

Speaking to IANS, Dilip Jaiswal said, "Opposition leaders often change their colours like chameleons. You may recall that in 2010, Lalu Yadav ji had raised concerns in the House about the looting and sale of Waqf properties.

"He had suggested that a tax law be implemented to address the issue. Now, the NDA government has fulfilled that dream.

"Although he had also advocated for making it a cognisable offence, we didn't go that far. Hence, all Opposition leaders should thank Lalu ji, as the voice he raised in 2010 has been realised today. It's ironic how Lalu Yadav's stance has changed over time."

Meanwhile, the RJD President strongly criticised the passing of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Expressing regret over his absence in Parliament during the debates, Lalu Yadav stated, "I regret that I am not in Parliament right now; otherwise, I alone would have been enough to oppose this Bill."

Accusing the BJP and RSS of attempting to seize Waqf lands, Yadav said, "The Sanghi (RSS)-BJP people want to grab the lands of Muslims, but we have always fought to protect them through strict laws."

Jaiswal also congratulated poor and marginalised Muslims, especially the Pasmanda and Barelvi communities, on the passage of the Bill.

"This amendment, passed under a democratic system, reflects the NDA government's initiative to address the concerns of the common people, lawyers, and the parliamentary system. I congratulate them as this will empower impoverished Muslims, allowing them to reclaim Waqf properties that had been misappropriated," he added.

The Rajya Sabha approved the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in the early hours of Friday with 128 votes in favour and 95 against, following an intense debate.

The Lok Sabha had passed the Bill just a day earlier after nearly 12 hours of discussions.

Following the Bill's passage, Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) Chairman Jagdambika Pal expressed satisfaction, calling it a“day of celebration”, lauding the government's commitment to socio-economic development.