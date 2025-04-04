United States Menstrual Care Market And Sales Data Report 2025: Price Sensitivity, Comfort, And The Rise Of Plant-Based Pads

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Menstrual Care in the US" report has been added tooffering.In 2024, the US saw inflation continue to stabilise, which drove more moderate retail current value growth for menstrual care in 2024, although retail volume sales were static, which was an improvement after three years of decline. Despite this relief, ongoing anxiety was seen, and consumers remained price-sensitive amidst a cost-of-living crisis.This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.Menstrual Care Including Intimate Wipes, Pantyliners, Tampons, Towels.market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Get a detailed picture of the Menstrual Care market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands; Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Comfort and price sensitivity shape menstrual care trends

New brands catering to tweens emphasise period education and building self-confidence Reusable formats bring variety, although are unlikely to overtake disposable products

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Plant-based pads set to gain popularity as consumers seek natural, skin-friendly options

Biomarker monitoring brings at-home diagnostic wearables to the market Corporate and community partnerships strengthen efforts to end period poverty

CATEGORY DATA



Table 1 Retail Sales of Menstrual Care by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 2 Retail Sales of Menstrual Care by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 3 Retail Sales of Tampons by Application Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 4 NBO Company Shares of Retail Menstrual Care: % Value 2020-2024

Table 5 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Menstrual Care: % Value 2021-2024

Table 6 Forecast Retail Sales of Menstrual Care by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 7 Forecast Retail Sales of Menstrual Care by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

TISSUE AND HYGIENE IN THE US

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Tissue and hygiene in 2024: The big picture

2024 key trends

Competitive landscape

Retail developments What next for tissue and hygiene

MARKET INDICATORS



Table 8 Birth Rates 2019-2024

Table 9 Infant Population 2019-2024

Table 10 Female Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 11 Total Population by Age 2019-2024

Table 12 Households 2019-2024

Table 13 Forecast Infant Population 2024-2029

Table 14 Forecast Female Population by Age 2024-2029

Table 15 Forecast Total Population by Age 2024-2029 Table 16 Forecast Households 2024-2029

MARKET DATA



Table 17 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2019-2024

Table 18 Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2019-2024

Table 19 NBO Company Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2020-2024

Table 20 LBN Brand Shares of Retail Tissue and Hygiene: % Value 2021-2024

Table 21 Penetration of Private Label in Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value 2019-2024

Table 22 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format: % Value 2019-2024

Table 23 Distribution of Retail Tissue and Hygiene by Format and Category: % Value 2024

Table 24 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: Value 2024-2029 Table 25 Forecast Retail Sales of Tissue and Hygiene by Category: % Value Growth 2024-2029

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900