United States Menstrual Care Market And Sales Data Report 2025: Price Sensitivity, Comfort, And The Rise Of Plant-Based Pads
In 2024, the US saw inflation continue to stabilise, which drove more moderate retail current value growth for menstrual care in 2024, although retail volume sales were static, which was an improvement after three years of decline. Despite this relief, ongoing anxiety was seen, and consumers remained price-sensitive amidst a cost-of-living crisis.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Menstrual Care Including Intimate Wipes, Pantyliners, Tampons, Towels.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Comfort and price sensitivity shape menstrual care trends New brands catering to tweens emphasise period education and building self-confidence Reusable formats bring variety, although are unlikely to overtake disposable products
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Plant-based pads set to gain popularity as consumers seek natural, skin-friendly options Biomarker monitoring brings at-home diagnostic wearables to the market Corporate and community partnerships strengthen efforts to end period poverty
CATEGORY DATA
TISSUE AND HYGIENE IN THE US
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Tissue and hygiene in 2024: The big picture 2024 key trends Competitive landscape Retail developments What next for tissue and hygiene
MARKET INDICATORS
MARKET DATA
