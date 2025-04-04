U.S. Vegetables Market Report 2025-2029: Divisions Across Supply Chains Threatening Pricing Stability

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US Vegetable Market Rebounds in 2024 with Onions and Tomatoes Leading Retail Volume Growth

Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vegetables in the US" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

After several years of decline, vegetables in the US experienced a return to slight growth in retail volume terms in 2024. Of the categories within fresh vegetables, onions and tomatoes came out on top in terms of retail volume growth rates. As a hardy, staple vegetable in US households, onion maintained consistent retail volume and current value growth. Stability continued through to year end 2024 despite challenges in key growing regions such as Mexico and Texas.

This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data in volume terms 2020-2024, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, consumption patterns and distribution data. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cauliflowers and broccoli, Maize, Onion, Other Vegetables, Tomatoes.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Retail sales show a promising growth trend following post-pandemic disruption Foodservice volume growth slows as consumer loyalty wanes

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Divisions across supply chains to threaten pricing stability

Shifts in demographics to inform shopping habits Summary 1 Major Processors of Vegetables 2024

CATEGORY DATA



