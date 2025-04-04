New York Times Includes Costa Rica Hiking Route Among Travel Destinations In 2024 <Script Typeapplication/Ld+Json Classyoast-Schema-Graph

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Costa Rica is one of the must-see destinations to visit in 2024, according to the New York Times Travel. The media selected 52 places that are inspiration to travel this year, and the“Costa Rica Trail,” the 174-mile hiking route that connects the Caribbean and Pacific coasts.

