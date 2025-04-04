With More Than 450 Booths, 'Expoconstrucción' Will Offer... <Script Typeapplication/Ld+Json Classyoast-Schema-Graph

With More Than 450 Booths, 'Expoconstrucción' Will Offer... <Script Typeapplication/Ld+Json Classyoast-Schema-Graph
The president of the Costa Rican Chamber of Construction , Carlos Trejos Rivera, indicated that the construction sector has the capacity to contribute to the economic reactivation of the country, thanks to the multiple chains it generates,“ExpoConstrucción is the ideal space for people and companies can do business”, he said.
26 developer companies with close to 100 projects in different areas of this country will participate. Besides; 15 financial entities, including public and private banks, mutuals and cooperatives, will offer financing under special conditions for those attending the activity. The National Institute of Housing and Urbanism (INVU) and the National Institute of Insurance (INS) will also be present.
“At Davivienda, we recognize that the construction sector is essential for the growth of the Costa Rican economy, for this reason, we offer a differentiated offer that allows us to achieve the objective of promoting the goal of all people who want to buy, build or remodel their home. Being official sponsors of ExpoConstrucción is a window that matches our higher purpose of enriching life with integrity, generating wealth and well-being for people”, said Esteban Jiménez, director of Personal Banking Davivienda Costa Rica.
ExpoConstrucción will be open to the public from Wednesday, February 15th to Sunday, February 19th (see schedule box below); the first day the entrance will be free, from Thursday until Sunday, it will cost ₡2,000, children under 12 years old and older adults do not pay. Parking is managed by the Pedregal Events Center and costs ₡4,000.
Those interested in attending can buy their tickets through the CCC Events application that is available in the App Store, Google Play and Huawei Gallery. Those who download the application will be able to find the data of each one of the exhibitors, a map and even have the option of opting for a credit pre-approval with the banks that will be participating in that section. Within the framework of ExpoConstrucción, there will be a room called Edimaq, which will be dedicated to heavy equipment and machinery, where 13 companies will show the latest technology and equipment for the sector.Technical talks
In this edition there will also be several talks of interest in the Executive Room #2 of the Pedregal Events Center:
On Thursday 16th-“Technology, quality and safety of Automatic Systems rapid steps” that will be taught by Automatic Access. It will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
On Friday the 17th: Mega Parts Greece will be addressing“Women in heavy machinery: the value of incorporating the female vision in operations”. It will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. That same day at 4:00 p.m., the topic“Costa Rica: economic forecast and implications for the construction sector” will be addressed, by Dr. Alberto Trejos of the company Consejeros Económicos y Financieros, S.A. (CEFSA), who provides monitoring and analysis of the Costa Rican and Central American economy.An event or all families During the 5-day event, visitors will not only be able to find everything they need to make their dream of building or remodeling come true, ExpoConstrucción is an event for the whole family, including pets, for which we will have a mini fair, with products , talks and demonstrations. In addition, we will have a food area and lactation room.->
