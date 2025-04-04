Convenience Retailers In Saudi Arabia: 2024 Developments & 2029 Forecasts

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Convenience Retailers in Saudi Arabia" report has been added tooffering.

Convenience retailers was the second fastest-growing grocery retail channel in Saudi Arabia over 2024, following the rapidly expanding discounter model. Players are capitalising on the rapid pace of urbanisation and infrastructure development in Saudi Arabia to expand their network of convenience stores. The increase in the number of outlets is supported by the lower investment required to establish or expand this grocery retail format, relative to other categories.

The Convenience Retailers in Saudi Arabia report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight. Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers. There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; home-shopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.

Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends

Detailed segmentation of international and local products

Historic volume and value sizes, company and brand market shares

Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth Robust and transparent research methodology, conducted in-country

What is the market size of Convenience Retailers in Saudi Arabia?

Which are the leading retailers in Convenience Retailers in Saudi Arabia?

How is the rise of e-commerce and the expansion of modern grocery retail impacting traditional retail?

Which formats have benefited the most from stockpiling and enforced home seclusion? Where is future growth expected to be most dynamic?

Product coverage: Convenience Stores, Forecourt Retailers.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Key Topics Covered:

2024 DEVELOPMENTS



Convenience retailers expand amid urbanisation and infrastructure development

Consolidation trend aims to transform forecourt retailing Competition intensifies alongside rise of on-demand grocery delivery

PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES



Urbanisation and infrastructure developments to drive strong growth

Consolidation trend will gather pace Digitalisation will offer an important competitive tool

RETAIL IN SAUDI ARABIA

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



Retail in 2024: The big picture

Mergers and acquisitions reshape the competitive landscape

Retail e-commerce is developing at considerable speed What next for retail?

OPERATING ENVIRONMENT



Informal retail

Opening hours for physical retail

Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2024

Seasonality

Ramadan and Eid-al Fitr

National day

Back to school White Friday

MARKET DATA

