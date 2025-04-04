Energy Harvesting Systems Market Report 2025: Revenues Hit $610 Million In 2025; Projected To Reach $940 Million By 2030 Led By Stmicroelectronics, Microchip Technology, Infineon Technologies
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|287
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$0.61 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$0.94 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|9.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Demand for Energy-Efficient and Sustainable Solutions Integration of IoT Devices in Building & Home Automation Government Regulations and Incentives for Green Energy
- High Initial Cost of Energy Harvesting Systems Limited Power Output and Storage Challenges Limitations in Remotely Installed Networking Modules Geographic and Environmental Constraints
- Expansion of Smart Cities and Infrastructure Projects Adoption of Sensors in Wearable Electronics Integration of Energy Harvesting in Automotive
- Lack of Standardization and Compatibility Issues Slow Adoption in Large-Scale Industrial Applications Integration of Energy Harvesting Systems into Existing Infrastructure
Case Study Analysis
- Thermokon Achieves Energy Efficiency in Historic Town Hall with Wireless Solution Pavegen Powers Phone Charging Through Footsteps NXP and Enocean Streamline Wireless Energy Harvesting in Smart Home Devices with NFC Pavegen Develops Kinetic Tennis Experience to Support Sustainability
Additional Insights Covered
- Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business Pricing Analysis Value Chain Analysis Ecosystem Analysis Technology Analysis Patent Analysis Trade Analysis Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026 Investment and Funding Scenario Regulatory Landscape Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria Impact of AI/Gen AI on Energy Harvesting Systems Market
Companies Profiled in the Report
- STMicroelectronics Microchip Technology Inc. Infineon Technologies AG Analog Devices, Inc. Texas Instruments Incorporated ABB Renesas Electronics Corporation Enocean GmbH Honeywell International Inc. Qorvo, Inc. E-Peas Kistler Group Mide Technology Corp. Physik Instrumente (PI) SE & Co. KG Trameto Limited CTS Corporation Nexperia Ceramtec GmbH Bionic Power Inc. Kinergizer Powercast Micropelt Advanced Linear Devices, Inc. APC International, Ltd. Voltree Power, Inc.
