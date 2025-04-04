Media, Sera And Reagents In The Biotechnology Market, 2021-2029 - Rising Demand For 3D Cell Cultures And Biopharmaceuticals In Emerging Countries Driving Revenues

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Markets for Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology is expected to grow from $6.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

The biopharmaceutical industry has been witnessing tremendous growth recently due to the increasing demand for innovative therapies such as monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, vaccines and others. The demand for these therapies is due to various factors, such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditures, increasing awareness and novel product launches. The growing demand for cell cultures from the biopharmaceutical industry, coupled with rising R&D activities in stem cells and regenerative medicines, augments global market growth for cell culture media, sera and reagents.

Report Scope

This report highlights current and future market potential for media, sera and reagents in biotechnology. It provides a detailed analysis of the market drivers, restraints and opportunities. The report includes detailed information on emerging technologies, patent analysis, ESG development, investment outlook and deals. The report also covers market projections through 2029 and presents a competitive landscape. The report provides market estimates and forecasts based on product type, end user and region. For market estimates, data is provided for 2021 and 2022 as the historical years, 2023 as the base year and 2029 as the forecast year.

The report includes:

87 data tables and 55 additional tables

An analysis of the global market for media, sera and reagents in the biotech industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the overall market size for media, sera and reagents and their corresponding market share analysis by product type, end use and region

Discussion of the market potential, and forecasts for the market's segments and sub-segments

In-depth information concerning market drivers, opportunities, challenges and other demographic and economic factors that will drive demand for media, sera and reagents

Review of the current market status, key technology issues, industry value chain, Porter's Five Forces, competitive landscape and R&D activity

A discussion of the industry's ESG challenges and practices

Market share analysis of the key companies in the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other market strategies Profiles of the leading companies Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 152 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $9.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Market Dynamics Snapshot

Market Drivers



Rising Investments in Biopharmaceuticals



Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines



Technological Advances

Rising Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Market Restraints



Ethical Issues and Regulatory Constraints

Lack of Skilled Professionals and High Cost of Biopharmaceutical Development

Market Opportunities



Rising Demand for 3D Cell Cultures Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals in Emerging Countries

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies



Introduction

Emerging Technologies

Application of AI/ML in Cell Culture

Single Use Technologies

Patent Analysis

Cell Culture Media Cell Culture Reagents

Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario



Regulatory Landscape in the Global Market

Cell Culture Media Sera

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis



Global Market Insights

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Product Type



Reagents



Media

Sera

Market Analysis by End User



Biopharmaceutical Companies



Academic Research Institutes



Contract Manufacturing and Development Organizations (CDMOs/CROs)

Other End Users

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region



North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence



Overview

Market Rankings Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

M&A Activities

Investments and Expansions Product Introductions

Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology Market: An ESG Perspective



Introduction to ESG

ESG Sustainability Trends and Initiatives

Environmental Initiatives

Social and Governance Initiatives

Governance Initiatives

ESG Risk Ratings Analysis Concluding Remarks

Chapter 9 Appendix



Methodology

Sources Abbreviations

Companies Profiled



ATCC

BD

Bio-Techne

Biowest

Corning Inc.

Danaher Corp.

Fujifilm Irvine Scientific

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

Promocell GmbH

Reprocell Inc.

Sartorius AG

Stemcell Technologies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

