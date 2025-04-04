Media, Sera And Reagents In The Biotechnology Market, 2021-2029 - Rising Demand For 3D Cell Cultures And Biopharmaceuticals In Emerging Countries Driving Revenues
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|152
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$6.3 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$9.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Dynamics Snapshot Market Drivers
- Rising Investments in Biopharmaceuticals Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicines Technological Advances Rising Aging Population and the Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
- Ethical Issues and Regulatory Constraints Lack of Skilled Professionals and High Cost of Biopharmaceutical Development
- Rising Demand for 3D Cell Cultures Rising Demand for Biopharmaceuticals in Emerging Countries
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies
- Introduction Emerging Technologies Application of AI/ML in Cell Culture Single Use Technologies Patent Analysis Cell Culture Media Cell Culture Reagents
Chapter 5 Regulatory Scenario
- Regulatory Landscape in the Global Market Cell Culture Media Sera
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Market Insights Segmentation Breakdown Market Analysis by Product Type
- Reagents Media Sera
- Biopharmaceutical Companies Academic Research Institutes Contract Manufacturing and Development Organizations (CDMOs/CROs) Other End Users
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World (RoW)
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview Market Rankings Analysis Strategic Initiatives M&A Activities Investments and Expansions Product Introductions
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Media, Sera and Reagents in Biotechnology Market: An ESG Perspective
- Introduction to ESG ESG Sustainability Trends and Initiatives Environmental Initiatives Social and Governance Initiatives Governance Initiatives ESG Risk Ratings Analysis Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Methodology Sources Abbreviations
Companies Profiled
- ATCC BD Bio-Techne Biowest Corning Inc. Danaher Corp. Fujifilm Irvine Scientific Lonza Merck KGaA Miltenyi Biotec Promocell GmbH Reprocell Inc. Sartorius AG Stemcell Technologies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
