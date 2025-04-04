Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Aperam publishes Convening Notice for Annual General Meeting of shareholders

Luxembourg April 4, 2025 (07:00 CET) - Aperam announces the publication of the convening notice for its Annual General Meeting of shareholders (“the General Meeting”), which will be held on Tuesday 6 May 2025 at 10:30 hours at Luxembourg time at 24-26, boulevard d'Avranches, L-1160 Luxembourg, Grand-Duchy of Luxembourg.

The Aperam shareholders entitled to vote at the General Meeting will be those who are shareholders on the record date of 22 April 2025 at midnight (24:00 hours) Central European Time.

The convening notice, the annual report 2024, the voting forms, the Long-Term Incentive Plan presentation and all other meeting documentation will be available on Aperam's website under“Investors” >“Equity investors” >“Annual General Meeting” >“6 May 2025 - General Meetings of Shareholders”.



About Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials.

Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteelTM certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance.

In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes.

For further information, please refer to our website at .

